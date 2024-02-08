 Skip to content

UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes update for 8 February 2024

[Feb 8] Bugfix and update

[Feb 8] Bugfix and update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update from Feb 8:

  • Application icon added.
  • Fixed some bugs that occured when displaying the Custom search results of Ranked and Casual Matches, as well as Player Match rooms.
  • Fixed the display of the Ranking table.

