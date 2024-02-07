Patch 1.0.3

New Features
- New visual style, including new effects on all the assets, a new font, a new frame, and general improvements.
- New gameplay features: AutoAim and AutoAttack, including hotkeys and feedback
- Improved enemy spawn to make it more interesting
- New challenge adjustment for all game modes
- New army upgrade. Now, you can start with allies
Bug fixing
- Some optimizations so the game should go smoother
- Now the start enemies are correctly used
- Now the grenades have an improved animation
- Now the player camera won't stutter when moving
- Now the dead enemies won't attack you
- Now the melee will hit you only if you are in range when the attack is performed and not when the animation starts
- Reduced some visual effects so the game is more comfortable
- Some colliders review that might get the player stuck under specific circumstances.
Game balance
- Allies have higher ranges and health
- Allies do more damage
- Enemies now do more damage
- Healing is more scarce
- Ingame leveling will need much more experience
- Ingame leveling now has better upgrades
- Increased enemies in all environments
Changed files in this update