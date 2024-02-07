 Skip to content

Rush Commander update for 7 February 2024

Patch 1.0.3

New Features

  • New visual style, including new effects on all the assets, a new font, a new frame, and general improvements.
  • New gameplay features: AutoAim and AutoAttack, including hotkeys and feedback
  • Improved enemy spawn to make it more interesting
  • New challenge adjustment for all game modes
  • New army upgrade. Now, you can start with allies

Bug fixing

  • Some optimizations so the game should go smoother
  • Now the start enemies are correctly used
  • Now the grenades have an improved animation
  • Now the player camera won't stutter when moving
  • Now the dead enemies won't attack you
  • Now the melee will hit you only if you are in range when the attack is performed and not when the animation starts
  • Reduced some visual effects so the game is more comfortable
  • Some colliders review that might get the player stuck under specific circumstances.

Game balance

  • Allies have higher ranges and health
  • Allies do more damage
  • Enemies now do more damage
  • Healing is more scarce
  • Ingame leveling will need much more experience
  • Ingame leveling now has better upgrades
  • Increased enemies in all environments

