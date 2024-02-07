Basically we've added the ability to change from skipping speech automatically and with keypresses to only when you keypress if u press "CTRL+P", unfortunately that state is not global, and you will have to set it to a choice on every savegame and every time you start, but alas the technical limitations [we can't break saves] leaves us only with this.
The Blackwell Legacy update for 7 February 2024
Blackwell Legacy - Smallest patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
