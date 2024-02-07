 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Blackwell Legacy update for 7 February 2024

Blackwell Legacy - Smallest patch

Share · View all patches · Build 13388579 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Basically we've added the ability to change from skipping speech automatically and with keypresses to only when you keypress if u press "CTRL+P", unfortunately that state is not global, and you will have to set it to a choice on every savegame and every time you start, but alas the technical limitations [we can't break saves] leaves us only with this.

Changed files in this update

Blackwell Legacy Content Depot 80331
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 80332
  • Loading history…
Mac Depot 80333
  • Loading history…
The Blackwell Legacy SteamDeck Depot Depot 2023580
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link