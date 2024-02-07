- added a fix for where using bonkers radiation could prevent Flawless Victory achievement from unlocking
- added another check to catch the 'invincible enemies' bug at "clear remaining" phase.
- further refinement to chicken man because chicken man is important
Ground Zero Hero PROLOGUE update for 7 February 2024
Update Feb 7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2765031 Depot 2765031
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update