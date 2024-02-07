 Skip to content

Ground Zero Hero PROLOGUE update for 7 February 2024

Update Feb 7

Build 13388575

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added a fix for where using bonkers radiation could prevent Flawless Victory achievement from unlocking
  • added another check to catch the 'invincible enemies' bug at "clear remaining" phase.
  • further refinement to chicken man because chicken man is important

