【Feb.7th | 1.1.0.5】Endless Mode is Coming with Many New EX Abilities!

For so many years, we have sent thousands of adventurers to seek the root of Dark Lord. And now, it' here. Will it be the end of Dark Lord? Or it's just the beginning of Endless darkness?

Endless Mode will be unlocked after clearing Hell difficulty in Classic Mode.

In Endless Mode, adventurers will begin with 1 Rookie. Rookies can be recruited in Store. You can have a team of at most 6 Heroes here. Every Hero has 6 ability slots.

Attribute Books and Hero Items can be purchased in Store. In Endless Mode, all Heroes will have debuff: Healing Effect -60%, EVA bonus -50%

Healing Spiral EX (Recipe: Healing Strike Ⅲ+Turtleborn Ⅲ)

(Passive) +40 ATK, +200% Healing Effect, +600 Max HP

(Active) Inflicts 1 Strong and 3 sec of Revive to self, and deals 250% ATK Fire Magical DMG to 2 grid enemies around self. And inflicts 1 Burning

Strong: +1 DEF, +20 Max HP, stakcs up to 50 times.

Revive: recover 10 HP per sec

Burning: deal 10 real DMG per sec, stacks infinitely.

Overload Energy EX (Recipe: Evil Covenant Ⅲ + Overload Ⅲ)

Inflicts Self-Sacrifice and 5 sec of Overload Ⅲ to self. After 4 sec, inflicts Bestow Ⅲ and Flexibility to self

Bestow Ⅲ: +40 ATK, +40 DEF, +1 AS, +40% Basic Attack DMG, +40 Magical DMG, +40% Physical DMG.

Self-Sacrifice: deals 5 true DMG to self per 0.5 sec, can't stack.

Flexibility: -20% CD, can't stack

Overload IIⅠ：+80 ATK, +80 DEF, +40% Magical DMG, +40% CRIT Rate, +2.0 AS, +100% Move Speed, -15% CD

Damage Missile EX (Recipe: Healing Scatter Shot Ⅲ + DMG Amplification Ⅲ)

(Passive) +1 AS, +600 Max Hp, +400% Healing Effect

(Active) After 3 Normal Attakcs, shooting healing missiles to all Heroes, healing 20HP. And inflicts Damage Ⅲ, for 30 sec.

Damage Ⅲ: +30 ATK, can't stack

Speed Missile EX (Recipe: Healing Scatter Shot Ⅲ + Speed Boost Ⅲ)

(Passive) +1 AS, +600 Max Hp, +400% Healing Effect

(Active) After 3 Normal Attakcs, shooting healing missiles to all Heroes, healing 20HP. And inflicts Speed Ⅲ for 30 sec.

Speed Ⅲ: +0.6 AS, -6% CD, can't stack

Hell Shooting EX (Recipe: Precision Shot III + Melting Shot III)

(Passive)+25% CRIT Rate

(Active) After casting 2 Physical Abilities, shoot 3 arrows, dealing 800% ATK Fire Physical DMG and inflicts 1 Broken Armor and Burning, and +10% CRIT Rate for this attack. (This ability won't be counted as 1 physical ability to trigger itself)

Broken Armor: -5 DEF, stacks infinitely

Burning: deals 10 real DMG per sec, stacks infinitely

Phoneix Reborn EX (Recipe: Bio Skin Ⅲ + Furious Power Ⅲ)

(Passive)+40 DEF, +1000 Max HP

(Active)Every 2 DMG taken inflicts 1 Strong and Rage Feather to self, and recover 20 HP for self

Strong: +1 DEF, +20 Max HP, stakcs up to 50 times.

Rage Feather: +10 ATK, can stack up to 13 times.

Evil Dragonborn EX (Recipe: Bio Skin Ⅲ + Dragonkin Bloodline Ⅲ)[

(Passive)+20 ATK, +80 DEF, +20% Magical Ability DMG, inflicts Flexibility to self.

(Active) Every 2 DMG taken, inclifcts 1 Strong and 3 sec of Revive, and recover 20 HP for self

Strong: +1 DEF, +20 Max HP, stakcs up to 50 times.

Revive: recover 10 HP per sec

Flexibility: -20% CD, can't stack

Hell Dragon EX (Recipe:Sacrificial Fortitude Ⅲ + Dragonkin Bloodline Ⅲ)

(Passive) +20 ATK, +90 DEF, +20% Magical Ability DMG, +1200 Max HP. Inflicts Revive, Flexibility and Self-Sacrifice to self

Revive: recover 10 HP per sec

Flexibility: -20% CD, can't stack

Self-Sacrifice: deals 5 true DMG to self per 0.5 sec, can't stack.

Torties Slash EX (Recipe: Healing Strike Ⅲ + Turtleborn Ⅲ)

(Passive)+40 ATK, +50 DEF, +1200 Max HP, +200% Healing Effect, -0.5 AS, -30% Move Speed

(Active) Deals 1 Magical DMG of 250% ATK, inflicts 1 Strong and 3 sec of Revive

Strong: +1 DEF, +20 Max HP, stakcs up to 50 times.

Revive: recover 10 HP per sec

Broken Shot EX (Recipe: Thunder Orb + Melting Shot III)

(Passive) +40 ATK，inflicts 1 Spark to self

(Active) Shoot 3 arrows, dealing 250% ATK Thunder physical DMG and inflicts 1 Broken Armor. If the target is in Broken Armor, inflicts 1 Burning, and inflicts 1 more Spark to Heroes that are already in Spark

Broken Armor: -5 DEF, stacks infinitely

Burning: deals 10 real DMG per sec, stacks infinitely

Spark: +1 ATK, +2% Fire DMG, +2% Thunder DMG, stacks infinitely

Ball Lightning EX (Recipe: Thunder Orb + Burning Fireball III)

(Passive) Inflicts 1 Spark to self

(Active) Inflicts 1 more Spark to Heroes that are already in Spark. Shoot a lightning ball, dealing 240% ATK Thunder magical DMG and inflicts 1 Burning. If the target is in Burning, then inflicts 1 Broken Armor.

Burning: deals 10 real DMG per sec, stacks infinitely

Broken Armor: -5 DEF, stacks infinitely

Spark: +1 ATK, +2% Fire DMG, +2% Thunder DMG, stacks infinitely

New passive effect for Veteran: every 4 DMG taken, deals 300% DEF DMG to single enemy unit, regarded as 1 Normal ATK; Healing Strike is now regarded as Magical Ability; Counting Abilities can no longer trigger themselves and abilities of the same type. For example, Flame Burst won't trigger itself or other abilities that should be triggered by casting Magical Abilities. Hero Items can be purchased in Store now. Spring Festival menu surface!

If you have any problems in the Dark World, please give us feedback in DISCORD. We will follow up as soon as possible.