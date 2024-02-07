 Skip to content

MerFight update for 7 February 2024

I lied - 0.54 Build & Demo!

Last edited by Wendy

So I decided to do one more build, version 0.54.

This build is rather small, addressing mostly just various typos in the tutorials as well as some improved CPU opponent functionality. Level 1 CPU should FEEL like level 1 now.

I also decided to release a MerFight Demo!

In the demo version, players will have access to...

  • Online
  • Versus
  • Training
  • Tutorials

4 characters will be playable and will change randomly each month -- but all character tutorials will be accessible.

Still aiming to leave early access next week though, but in the meantime, enjoy!

