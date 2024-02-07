I lied - 0.54 Build & Demo!

So I decided to do one more build, version 0.54.
This build is rather small, addressing mostly just various typos in the tutorials as well as some improved CPU opponent functionality. Level 1 CPU should FEEL like level 1 now.
I also decided to release a MerFight Demo!
In the demo version, players will have access to...
- Online
- Versus
- Training
- Tutorials
4 characters will be playable and will change randomly each month -- but all character tutorials will be accessible.
Still aiming to leave early access next week though, but in the meantime, enjoy!
Changed files in this update