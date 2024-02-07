Update 1.0.99

As usual, there are still ocassional issues with how Steam updates the game.

If you consistently crash on a specific Operation, map or unit after the update - try re-verifying the files: right-click on the Regiments in your Steam library -> Properties -> Local Files -> Verify integrity of the game files

Added new Polish regiment - 36. Pułk Zmechanizowany, focusing on motorized maneuver tactics with SKOT APCs

Added a preview of the Task Forces available for the selected Regiment in Skirmish (hover over the [?] sign to the right of the regiment selection dropdown)

Added a platoon tooltip for preplaced strongpoints

Added an option for an alternative color correction profile in the video settings - with more contrast and saturation

Regipedia now displays whether a unit has smoke launchers or not

Added Polish Assault Engineers armed with RPO Rys

Added BMD-2K - it replaces BMP-1PK in 35th Sep Guards Air Assault Brigade

Added Faktoria ATGM for Soviets

Replaced quite a few SPG-9 weapon teams with Spigot and Faktoriya ATGMs

Multiple Warsaw Pact and Belgian task forces adjusted

HMGs adjusted: accuracy reduced, KPVT damage reduced to match the caliber

Adjusted M109 DPICM: 10pts cheaper, total ammo count adjusted so it can shoot three full bursts

Increased Chapparal ammo to 8 missiles

Increased 'elite' infantry survivability bonus 200%->250%

Survivability bonus now also provides some extra suppression resistance (up to +50%)

Adjusted some 'elite' infantry prices: Spartan-Recce cheaper, BMDx4 slightly cheaper, TOPAS Marines more expensive

Added coaxial MG to OT-64 and OT-62 APCs

Fixed incorrect Spigot ATGM maximum range

Preplaced strongpoints are drawn in red color when the cursor is over an invalid position

Adjusted Strela-10 textures

Fixed some minor issues with damage and accuracy calculations

Fixed mortars unable to do manually-queued fire missions in some cases

Fixed Steam Overlay unpausing the game in the Post-Battle screen