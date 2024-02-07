Update 1.0.99

As usual, there are still ocassional issues with how Steam updates the game.
If you consistently crash on a specific Operation, map or unit after the update - try re-verifying the files: right-click on the Regiments in your Steam library -> Properties -> Local Files -> Verify integrity of the game files
Added new Polish regiment - 36. Pułk Zmechanizowany, focusing on motorized maneuver tactics with SKOT APCs
Added a preview of the Task Forces available for the selected Regiment in Skirmish (hover over the [?] sign to the right of the regiment selection dropdown)
Added a platoon tooltip for preplaced strongpoints
Added an option for an alternative color correction profile in the video settings - with more contrast and saturation
Regipedia now displays whether a unit has smoke launchers or not
Added Polish Assault Engineers armed with RPO Rys
Added BMD-2K - it replaces BMP-1PK in 35th Sep Guards Air Assault Brigade
Added Faktoria ATGM for Soviets
Replaced quite a few SPG-9 weapon teams with Spigot and Faktoriya ATGMs
Multiple Warsaw Pact and Belgian task forces adjusted
HMGs adjusted: accuracy reduced, KPVT damage reduced to match the caliber
Adjusted M109 DPICM: 10pts cheaper, total ammo count adjusted so it can shoot three full bursts
Increased Chapparal ammo to 8 missiles
Increased 'elite' infantry survivability bonus 200%->250%
Survivability bonus now also provides some extra suppression resistance (up to +50%)
Adjusted some 'elite' infantry prices: Spartan-Recce cheaper, BMDx4 slightly cheaper, TOPAS Marines more expensive
Added coaxial MG to OT-64 and OT-62 APCs
Fixed incorrect Spigot ATGM maximum range
Preplaced strongpoints are drawn in red color when the cursor is over an invalid position
Adjusted Strela-10 textures
Fixed some minor issues with damage and accuracy calculations
Fixed mortars unable to do manually-queued fire missions in some cases
Fixed Steam Overlay unpausing the game in the Post-Battle screen
Fixed issues with company soldier count not updating
