Regiments update for 7 February 2024

Update 1.0.99

Share · View all patches · Build 13388449 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As usual, there are still ocassional issues with how Steam updates the game.
If you consistently crash on a specific Operation, map or unit after the update - try re-verifying the files: right-click on the Regiments in your Steam library -> Properties -> Local Files -> Verify integrity of the game files

  • Added new Polish regiment - 36. Pułk Zmechanizowany, focusing on motorized maneuver tactics with SKOT APCs

  • Added a preview of the Task Forces available for the selected Regiment in Skirmish (hover over the [?] sign to the right of the regiment selection dropdown)

  • Added a platoon tooltip for preplaced strongpoints

  • Added an option for an alternative color correction profile in the video settings - with more contrast and saturation

  • Regipedia now displays whether a unit has smoke launchers or not

  • Added Polish Assault Engineers armed with RPO Rys

  • Added BMD-2K - it replaces BMP-1PK in 35th Sep Guards Air Assault Brigade

  • Added Faktoria ATGM for Soviets

  • Replaced quite a few SPG-9 weapon teams with Spigot and Faktoriya ATGMs

  • Multiple Warsaw Pact and Belgian task forces adjusted

  • HMGs adjusted: accuracy reduced, KPVT damage reduced to match the caliber

  • Adjusted M109 DPICM: 10pts cheaper, total ammo count adjusted so it can shoot three full bursts

  • Increased Chapparal ammo to 8 missiles

  • Increased 'elite' infantry survivability bonus 200%->250%

  • Survivability bonus now also provides some extra suppression resistance (up to +50%)

  • Adjusted some 'elite' infantry prices: Spartan-Recce cheaper, BMDx4 slightly cheaper, TOPAS Marines more expensive

  • Added coaxial MG to OT-64 and OT-62 APCs

  • Fixed incorrect Spigot ATGM maximum range

  • Preplaced strongpoints are drawn in red color when the cursor is over an invalid position

  • Adjusted Strela-10 textures

  • Fixed some minor issues with damage and accuracy calculations

  • Fixed mortars unable to do manually-queued fire missions in some cases

  • Fixed Steam Overlay unpausing the game in the Post-Battle screen

  • Fixed issues with company soldier count not updating

Changed files in this update

