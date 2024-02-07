 Skip to content

The Da Vinci Cryptex update for 7 February 2024

Fixed Level 32 book's image

Hi there, puzzle players, there was a little issue with the Level 32 book's image, so I just fixed it ;)

Thanks for your awesome support! ❤️‍🔥

