Dedicated Server Testing

Hello, I would like to let everyone know that I have been working on dedicated servers for the past few days, and that they are available for all players to test. In order to join dedicated servers you will need to switch Wild Omission to the staging branch in the steam betas tab. To host a dedicated server you will need to use the Wild Omission Dedicated Server Tool availible for all owners of Wild Omission to download from the steam client, or for anyone to download with steamcmd. If you have any questions or need help setting up your server please join the [discord server](discord.gg/RYz5jYXea5) and ask for help.