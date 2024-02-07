Update #65: Chinese New Year Event + Linux Update

Hello everyone! Very exciting little content patch here. Fun little events like these are something I've been wanting to do for awhile, and I’m excited to finally have the time and resources to be able to achieve them!

Nian

To celebrate Chinese New Year, Nian has managed to slip their way into Vault of the Void! A new, limited time Elite fight is available right now. Spawning on the second floor, you’ll have a chance to banish Nian and claim the Year of the Dragon deckback, as a trophy for your accomplishment!

Nian will exit Vault for this year on February 26th, and then this deckback will be gone for good!

Hopefully this is something you all enjoy! I have lots of plans for more of these throughout the year, so please let me know if it's something you’d like more of as well!

Linux

So as promised, we’ve been investigating the linux build options. Things we’re almost there before we hit a frustrating snag. The linux dev environment is all set up, and we’re able to build the game -- however a restriction in the engine which forces files to be all lowercase has really caused us some issues (only on linux). Obviously, we’ve been in production for sometime now, with our cross save functionality all up and running -- but everything is currently using our regular naming convention. Changing this at this stage isn’t as simple as we’d like, with chances to have file class and lost data.

However, we’ve reached out to Gamemaker to hopefully get an option to disable this check. It's the final issue before a full linux build -- but sadly right now it's out of our hands. If we can’t get a supported solution, we’ll step back and take another look and see what we can do. I’m very sorry for the hold up!

Bug Fixes

Of course, we've been hard at work tending to all the reported bugs. Lots have been processed, heres some of the main ones though!

New Void Coins added by Counterfeit (Daughter Rare Artifact) will no longer discarded by Starcallers when they are just added to the deck

Playing a card that is made Balanced by Knave's Katar (Hidden Elite Artifact) and then Rebound will correctly consume combo when played again

When Sapphire Sloth (Enlightened Elite Artifact) applies Shii and kills an enemy at turn end, player will no longer be able to continue their turn

Crystal Lake Hand-me-down (Global Elite Artifact) should properly upgrade and add Red Void Stone to the first Heavy card played

Add Block and Heavy filters to Deck Management

Tweak controller scrolling in deck viewer, the cursor will no longer jump around and skip cards

Tweak layouts of several event screens to prevent text overlap with item bar

Fix Future Strike display on enemy HP bar when enemy has fortitude

Fix Spells in Spell Child can be purchased multiple times by re-entering the event

Fix some cards may show "Undiscovered" tooltips incorrectly when the settings is on

Fix Infecti "Heal" inconsistent numbers when increasing their Max HP

Add missing controller glyphs

All for now,