Cult Updates and Old Bugfix!

On my quest to elevate Cult faction gameplay, I've rolled out a variety of enhancements and tweaks.

Changes:

-Resolved an issue where Fyegrayed's fury barred access to the close menu post-tutorial completion.

-Action Points And Movement points are only wiped when building if you actually choose a spot now, they are refunded if you dont and you can keep moving around.

-Smart Bandits/WIldlife better labeled on skirmish setup screen

-Fixed bug where game changed state even when AI upgraded buildings causing weird stuff like healthbars spazzing out. (They still spaz out sometimes but due to another issue)

-Enhanced AI's tactical prowess in naval warfare, enabling it to effectively exploit ship hard counter bonuses.

-"Mass Sacrifice" has received a substantial boost. In certain cases, enemy units are not just eliminated; they are resurrected as phantoms, which will let you defend your territory a bit better.

-Mass sacrifice can now impact world owner faction. (Republc on novus imperium world age and the corrupted republic on grex tenebris world age)

-Mass Sacrifice can now destroy control points (But will sometimes capture them, so you have to be careful) with great power comes great responsibility.

-Fine-tuned the resource rewards associated with "Mass Sacrifice" to better balance its impact on gameplay.

-Cultists now possess the unique ability to extract additional runes from tiles with the "Ancient Rune" effect, marking another strategic tile effect exclusive to their factions.