BAWK BAWK UPDATE 1.6



Patch Notes for Update 1.6

Release date: 2024/2/7

Howdy Heroes,

Just a quick shoutout that we are very excited to be showcasing Bawk Bawk at [ SAGE](sagameexhibition.com) this February!

Ease of Play

Clucky’s has some major upgrades to her basic abilities such as falling slower, gliding longer, turning faster and bigger boosts. New player experience has been optimized and there should be no more deaths on the tutorial/training levels. Catching rascal should be accessible to all players so he has decided to turn slower and less often. Don’t worry though if you want a challenge there's now an elusive 4 star Rascal and Challenge missions.

New Content

We wanted to live a little and explore some new features for those who have already seen what Bawk Bawk has to offer. We’ve added Chippies and Doughnuts for those who are hungry for more bonus levels. There’s also 17 NEW ITEMS for you to mix and match and find the best combinations. Float through the skies in the Chicken Suit or race through the stars at an amped up 300% speed wearing the new Star Mythics. We’ve even added a new cinematic video to help you explore Clucky’s world in a new way.

Mission Items & Event

We have expanded our missions tab to have more to do such as challenge missions that require extreme skill to complete and hero missions that last forever and unlock some of those new items. Don’t worry, we know the struggle of trying to work out where your mission is so now you can just click/press the mission to go straight to the required level or equip the required item. Lastly we have added some extra event missions until the end of February just to help you top up your eggs ready to buy the new items.

The Nitty Gritty

Cinematic Video

The game now plays the cinematic trailer before the tutorial when you first play Super Bawk Bawk Chicken!

The cinematic trailer can be accessed from the credits page in options.

Clucky

Falling

Clucky can now vault over edges easier.

Clucky’s base fall speed from 100% to 80%.

Glide Time

Clucky’s base glide time from 1.2s to 2s.

Unused glide time is now pushed into Clucky’s next jump’s glide time up to a max of 100% glide time.

Now all jumps after Clucky’s initial jump give 50% glide time from 50% previous jumps glide time.

Movement

Clucky’s base acceleration increased from 90 to 120.

Clucky’s movement is now based on distance and not degrees. This means the higher you are the slower you rotate.

Dashing

Clucky’s base dash recovery time from 1s to 2s.

Clucky’s base dash recharge time from 6s to 10s.

Clucky will now turn purple when phase dashing.

Dodge Time

Clucky’s time slow trail now only renders when consuming dodge time or when waiting for specific input in the tutorial/training levels.

Rascal

Turn Speed decreased from 25/35/45 to 20/30/40/50

Turn Acceleration decreased from 180 to 40/60/80/100 (0.5s to go from 0 to max or 1s from -max to max)

Turn Duration increased from 6/5/4 to 7/6/5/4 seconds.

Dash Cooldown increased from 30/15/2 to 30/20/10/4 seconds.

Items

New Items

Party Tutu and Party Shoes - +50% Star Power. Unlocked straight away.

and - +50% Star Power. Unlocked straight away. Chicken Suit Hat , Chicken Suit Body and Chicken Suit Legs - +1 Jump Charge, -100% Fall Speed, -16% Glide Time and -8% Jump Height. They are half price at 600 eggs each and are unlocked to purchase by buying the full game.

, and - +1 Jump Charge, -100% Fall Speed, -16% Glide Time and -8% Jump Height. They are half price at 600 eggs each and are unlocked to purchase by buying the full game. Rascal Mask - Egg Combo Phase Dash and +111% to +222% magnet based on egg combo up to 500 eggs. Unlocked by catching Rascal.

- Egg Combo Phase Dash and +111% to +222% magnet based on egg combo up to 500 eggs. Unlocked by catching Rascal. Rascal Bag - Egg Combo Boost and +111% to +222% magnet based on egg combo up to 500 eggs. Unlocked by catching Rascal.

- Egg Combo Boost and +111% to +222% magnet based on egg combo up to 500 eggs. Unlocked by catching Rascal. Rascal Paws - Coyote Jump, +1s to +2s Coyote Time and +111% to +222% magnet based on egg combo up to 500 eggs. Unlocked by catching Rascal.

- Coyote Jump, +1s to +2s Coyote Time and +111% to +222% magnet based on egg combo up to 500 eggs. Unlocked by catching Rascal. Thrillseekers Helmet , Thrillseekers Cape and Thrillseekers Boots - +1 Max Cannon Star, +10% Free Cannon Ride Chance and unlocked by taking the cannon.

, and - +1 Max Cannon Star, +10% Free Cannon Ride Chance and unlocked by taking the cannon. Star Tiara , Star Backpack and Star Sneakers - +1 Star Shield and are unlocked by collecting stars.

, and - +1 Star Shield and are unlocked by collecting stars. Hero Cap - Hero Bawk, +7 Bawk Charges, +35% Bawk Recharge and Bawk Consumes All Charges and is unlocked by completing instant missions.

- Hero Bawk, +7 Bawk Charges, +35% Bawk Recharge and Bawk Consumes All Charges and is unlocked by completing instant missions. Hero Shield - Hero Dodge, No Dodge Time Slow, -50% Dodge Recovery and is unlocked by completing instant missions.

- Hero Dodge, No Dodge Time Slow, -50% Dodge Recovery and is unlocked by completing instant missions. Hero Boots - Hero Dash, +9 Dash Charges, +35% Dash Recharge and Dash Consumes All Charges and is unlocked by completing instant missions.

Adjustments

Party Hat , Party Tutu , Party Shoes - Star Power scaling 10% per star cap from 150% at 3rd red star to 180% at the 3rd purple star. Party items now cost 400 eggs.

, , - Star Power scaling 10% per star cap from 150% at 3rd red star to 180% at the 3rd purple star. Party items now cost 400 eggs. Jet Pack - Jump Power from -25% to -20%. Now sits higher on Clucky in the menu.

- Jump Power from -25% to -20%. Now sits higher on Clucky in the menu. Party Tutu - Bawk Recharge from +60% to +20%.

- Bawk Recharge from +60% to +20%. High heels - Star Power from +50% to 0%. Now Recovers 100% Dodge Time when passing a star.

- Star Power from +50% to 0%. Now Recovers 100% Dodge Time when passing a star. Handbag - Star Power from +50% to +10%. Now Recharges 100% Dash and Bawk Charges when passing a star.

- Star Power from +50% to +10%. Now Recharges 100% Dash and Bawk Charges when passing a star. Cat Headphones - Dash Recharge from +100% to 0%. Dash Recovery from -200% to +100%. Dash Distance from -50% to -25%.

- Dash Recharge from +100% to 0%. Dash Recovery from -200% to +100%. Dash Distance from -50% to -25%. FPS Shades - Bawk Recovery from 150% to 50%. Bawk Recharge from 150% to 25%.

- Bawk Recovery from 150% to 50%. Bawk Recharge from 150% to 25%. Glider - Glide Time from +50% to +40%.

- Glide Time from +50% to +40%. Glasses - Dodge Recovery from +30% to +15%.

- Dodge Recovery from +30% to +15%. Heroic Cape - Dodge Recovery from +50% to +25%.

- Dodge Recovery from +50% to +25%. Sage Scroll - Bawk Recharge from +60% to +25%.

- Bawk Recharge from +60% to +25%. Leg Warmers - Dash Recharge from +60% to +25%.

- Dash Recharge from +60% to +25%. Steel Toes - Fall Speed from +50% to +80%.

- Fall Speed from +50% to +80%. Chest Plate - Now all stats scale with Armour: from -20% Turn Speed to -10% Turn Speed per Armour, from +10% Gravity to -2% Gravity per Armour.

Missions

New Mission Types

Event missions are for special limited time events and require the full game.

Daily missions generate new missions when you achieve them and refresh daily.

Rascal missions involve catching Rascal to get rewards and refresh every 2 days.

Challenge missions involve completing difficult tasks in a single run and refresh every 3 days.

Weekly missions are big tasks that you can tackle over the week.

Hero missions unlock new cool items, never expire and require the full game.

Pressing a mission will now equip the required item or take you to the required level.

Added a new mission time Boost X Times.

Adjusted some mission descriptions to be more accurate.

Missions can now have multiple stages.

Adjusted missions appearance to fit the new system.

Missions now say their percentage instead of counter/requirement.

Missions bar and complete text is now green when complete.

Missions now show the closest you got for missions that require a certain amount in one run.

Missions now tell you how to unlock Rascal missions.

Levels

New Bonus Levels

Added Delicious Dougnuts bonus level to Pleasant Pastures.

Added Soggy Corn, Dash Dash Dogs and Hay Listen bonus levels to Frantic Farms.

Added Barrelled bonus level to Bustlin’ Barnyard.

Added Crashing Chippies bonus level to Lethal Lava.

Bigger Boosts

Boosts base duration increased from 0.66s to 2.5s.

Stone and ring boosts now suck clucky towards their center.

Stone boosts are now wider and have thinner stone edges.

Trampoline boost now lasts 1s.

Dirt boosts now last 1.5s or 1s if Rascal created it.

The camera now zooms out while boosting and rotates to look further at the ground when falling from a large height.

Tutorial and Training

First tutorial is now shorter and players should be less likely to fail.

Double jump input tutorial line has been adjusted to be more intuitive and allow for both double press or two more spaced out presses.

Glide now tells you to “hold jump” when you stop gliding prematurely in the tutorial.

Tutorial time slow lines no longer are removed on restart.

Boost areas in tutorials are now filled with more than just grass.

Now when you fail on tutorial/training you will reset back to the last tutorial line passed.

Obstacles will no longer dissolve completely as you pass them. Now the dissolve maxes at 75% so you will always be able to see the obstacles you run into.

Messy Muds tutorial now explains lily pads.

Walled has been adjusted to have bigger gaps between the walls.

Stone Walls with 1 opening now give a little extra distance before them.

Sheepish Corn has been adjusted to have better looking wheat.

Snakes now have a metallic sheen.

Reduced the amount of snakes and increased the blocks they inhabit.

Snakes now hiss when they strike.

Lava steps now move slower.

Controls

The gyro controls should now work before first death.

The gyro sensitivity setting now allows for more sensitive input.

The joystick now shows the current movement from the gyro.

Pressing the joystick will now reset the gyro center position.

The gyro should now have less drift.

The gyro center position is now calculated at the end of the countdown.

UI and UX

The dash button will now go purple when you have a phase dash.

The pause button should now be easier to press.

Items in the shop are now shown in slot, tier and alphabetical order.

Tutorial button guides now loop their animation.

Selecting a tab button now counts as pressing that button so the current view will always be the selected tab.

Improved the scrolling for prefixes and suffixes when changing your player name and when scrolling through missions.

When buttons aren’t allowed during tutorial and training the buttons are now more transparent (from 25% to 5%) to indicate they are locked and lower confusion as to why they don’t work.

Profile online settings tick is now darker.

Adjusted some level icons in bonus areas so each icon is unique for that area.

Options scrollbar is wider.

There is now a back button for the equipment item slot selection.

Performance

Reduced the amount of times the games saves to disc.

Increased the amount of materials that are GPU instanced.

Increased the amount of models that have LODs such as: Barns, Stone Boosts, Stones, Fertilizer, Cabbage, Snakes, Eggs, Bees, Ducks and Ducklings.

Missions are now created on scene load rather than every time you press the tab.

Animation culling has been turned on for many animators.

Bug Fixes