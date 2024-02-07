smaller hoops for the gimbalrockets. This is to increase the usefulness inside of hte new space staiton environments. I may decide to shrink the two vehicles a little bit also.
Ace Racers SP update for 7 February 2024
added more hoops to ducky and twogimbal ducky
