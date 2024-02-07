Version 2.3.3

(1) Add generals' skills, Taishi Ci: All ally’ Life stolen per hit increases by 30%, Mana stolen per hit increases by 30%; mana recovery +500%;

(2) Add generals' skills, Zhang He: Each time an attack or skill hits, the target's defense is reduced by 500 points, and the defense is reduced to 0 at most; self defense is increased by 500 points;

(3) Add generals' skills, Xiahou Dun: Every 3 attacks or skill hits, end the general skill of an enemy general;

(4) Add generals' skills, Xia Houyuan: Each time an attack or skill hits, the target's max life percent will be reduced by 10%, up to 50%; self max life percent will be increased by 10%, up to 50%;

(5) Add generals' skills, Xu Chu: All ally have level 10 redemption aura; Replenish life +50;