 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

三國符文之語 update for 7 February 2024

Version 2.3.3

Share · View all patches · Build 13388086 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 2.3.3
(1) Add generals' skills, Taishi Ci: All ally’ Life stolen per hit increases by 30%, Mana stolen per hit increases by 30%; mana recovery +500%;
(2) Add generals' skills, Zhang He: Each time an attack or skill hits, the target's defense is reduced by 500 points, and the defense is reduced to 0 at most; self defense is increased by 500 points;
(3) Add generals' skills, Xiahou Dun: Every 3 attacks or skill hits, end the general skill of an enemy general;
(4) Add generals' skills, Xia Houyuan: Each time an attack or skill hits, the target's max life percent will be reduced by 10%, up to 50%; self max life percent will be increased by 10%, up to 50%;
(5) Add generals' skills, Xu Chu: All ally have level 10 redemption aura; Replenish life +50;

Changed files in this update

Depot 2398721 Depot 2398721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link