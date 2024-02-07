0.9.26 Changelog

Hi all! As before, most of our current work is happening on a separate 0.10.0 branch, which we aim to get out on Steam in the nearish future.

Most noticable thing in this update is a fix to Defrag movement (thanks Lumia), as well as a significant improvement to map loading times, thanks to some filesystem optimizations by OzxyBox.

Added (3)

Added 'enable' key to mounts.kv, to allow entries to be selectively disabled

Added a status indicator for validity of autosave paths in the Hammer options dialog

Running in tools mode will now display [Tools Mode] in the window title

Fixed (8)

Fixed CSM fading out unintentionally on PBR brushes

Fixed incorrect lighting on PBR shader in some cases

Fixed lightmappedreflective combo error

Fixed particle editor crash when adding a new operator

Fixed tools mode closing/swapping input when scrolling with the mouse

In Hammer, use non-native file selector for instances when running under WINE

Use the Strata icon for the engine instead of the old Chaos icon

mom_mv_df_physics resets all relevant cvars

Improved (3)

HLMV now uses the same audio system as the game. This allows sound operators and more to function correctly.

Improved loading times for when using many search paths

Load dsp_presets.txt from MOD path

Other (1)