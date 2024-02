Patch Release v.035

Please continue to feedback to help us to refine and improve. Here are the patch notes for Release v.035:

Any change with a โ€˜๐ŸŒŠโ€™ icon in front of change requests/fixes that have been brought to our attention by fellow players & QA. If you have any suggestions/bugs that you stumble upon, please let us know in the Steam forum.

INFORMATION ABOUT SAVE FILES:

Please note, if you have any current or old saved data stored then the ongoing build updates will not necessarily translate accurately to your save files. It's a little hit and miss - some features will apply to an older save and some will not. In most circumstances, in order for the changes to take effect it may be better to begin a new game and /or save file to ensure that the latest fixes are applied accurately. Apologies for this.

SCORE:

๐ŸŒŠ FIXED: PERFECT 10โ€™S SCORE BUG: Scores from one heat are occasionally being applied to another almost immediately when 10โ€™s are scored. Issue related to a combination of the tube scoring and PWC interaction

INTERFERENCE:

๐ŸŒŠ FIXED: INTERFERENCE BUG: the interferences were not consistently applying the penalty to the player

๐ŸŒŠ FIXED: INTERFERENCE BUG: altered UI message to an โ€œAn interference has occuredโ€ to allow for all all interference instances

ARCADE MODE:

๐ŸŒŠ ADDED ARCADE MODE: added a quicker player Arcade mode component to both Challenges and Free Surf modes

๐ŸŒŠ FIXED: TOUR MODE: when the user entered tour mode, the arcade mode gameplay was incorrectly being applied.

๐ŸŒŠ FIXED: LEADERBOARD LEGENDS: Ghost Mode also has the arcade mode applied to it incorrectly

๐ŸŒŠ ADDED: CHALLENGE MODE POPUP: we needed to update the localized message for Challenge Modes

๐ŸŒŠ ADDED: FREE SURF MODE POPUP: we needed to update the localized message for Free Surf Mode

POV CAMERA:

๐ŸŒŠ FIXED: Hossegor Round 3 FOV problem with camera if the user leaves the cutscene to run its course without clicking through

NPC CUTSCENES:

FIXED: Hossegor โ€“ problem with NPCโ€™s walking into the walls during the cutscene.

UI:

CHANGED: change the UI wipeout message from โ€œUpsidedown Landingโ€ to โ€œBad Landingโ€ so that the terminology captures all scenarios.

FIXED: In Tour > Contender Series, the mid tier Contender Series selections displayed incorrect prize money amounts.

FIXED: In Tour > Contender Series, the wrong cutscene information was displaying as a result of recent arcade changes to Challenge Modes

CURRENTLY WORKING ON:

๐ŸŒŠ Research water shader graphics (in progress)

๐ŸŒŠ Research adding more variety in the waves in the same heat or even in freesurfing (in progress)

๐ŸŒŠ Research adding A.I. to Freesurf along with PWC gameplay considerations (longer term)

๐ŸŒŠ Research adding Fan Hub to allow for custom character and Tour creation

๐ŸŒŠ Steam Deck Compatability UI issues

๐ŸŒŠ Research platform port options

General QA bug list

That's all for today.

The Bungarra team.