Patch Release v.035

Please continue to feedback to help us to refine and improve. Here are the patch notes for Release v.035:

Any change with a ‘🌊’ icon in front of change requests/fixes that have been brought to our attention by fellow players & QA. If you have any suggestions/bugs that you stumble upon, please let us know in the Steam forum.

INFORMATION ABOUT SAVE FILES:

Please note, if you have any current or old saved data stored then the ongoing build updates will not necessarily translate accurately to your save files. It's a little hit and miss - some features will apply to an older save and some will not. In most circumstances, in order for the changes to take effect it may be better to begin a new game and /or save file to ensure that the latest fixes are applied accurately. Apologies for this.

SCORE:

🌊 FIXED: PERFECT 10’S SCORE BUG: Scores from one heat are occasionally being applied to another almost immediately when 10’s are scored. Issue related to a combination of the tube scoring and PWC interaction

INTERFERENCE:

🌊 FIXED: INTERFERENCE BUG: the interferences were not consistently applying the penalty to the player

🌊 FIXED: INTERFERENCE BUG: altered UI message to an “An interference has occured” to allow for all all interference instances

ARCADE MODE:

🌊 ADDED ARCADE MODE: added a quicker player Arcade mode component to both Challenges and Free Surf modes

🌊 FIXED: TOUR MODE: when the user entered tour mode, the arcade mode gameplay was incorrectly being applied.

🌊 FIXED: LEADERBOARD LEGENDS: Ghost Mode also has the arcade mode applied to it incorrectly

🌊 ADDED: CHALLENGE MODE POPUP: we needed to update the localized message for Challenge Modes

🌊 ADDED: FREE SURF MODE POPUP: we needed to update the localized message for Free Surf Mode

POV CAMERA:

🌊 FIXED: Hossegor Round 3 FOV problem with camera if the user leaves the cutscene to run its course without clicking through

NPC CUTSCENES:

FIXED: Hossegor – problem with NPC’s walking into the walls during the cutscene.

UI:

CHANGED: change the UI wipeout message from “Upsidedown Landing” to “Bad Landing” so that the terminology captures all scenarios.

FIXED: In Tour > Contender Series, the mid tier Contender Series selections displayed incorrect prize money amounts.

FIXED: In Tour > Contender Series, the wrong cutscene information was displaying as a result of recent arcade changes to Challenge Modes

CURRENTLY WORKING ON:

🌊 Research water shader graphics (in progress)

🌊 Research adding more variety in the waves in the same heat or even in freesurfing (in progress)

🌊 Research adding A.I. to Freesurf along with PWC gameplay considerations (longer term)

🌊 Research adding Fan Hub to allow for custom character and Tour creation

🌊 Steam Deck Compatability UI issues

🌊 Research platform port options

General QA bug list

That's all for today.

The Bungarra team.