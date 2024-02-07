Patch Release v.035

Please continue to feedback to help us to refine and improve. Here are the patch notes for Release v.035:
Any change with a ‘🌊’ icon in front of change requests/fixes that have been brought to our attention by fellow players & QA. If you have any suggestions/bugs that you stumble upon, please let us know in the Steam forum.
INFORMATION ABOUT SAVE FILES:
Please note, if you have any current or old saved data stored then the ongoing build updates will not necessarily translate accurately to your save files. It's a little hit and miss - some features will apply to an older save and some will not. In most circumstances, in order for the changes to take effect it may be better to begin a new game and /or save file to ensure that the latest fixes are applied accurately. Apologies for this.
SCORE:
🌊 FIXED: PERFECT 10’S SCORE BUG: Scores from one heat are occasionally being applied to another almost immediately when 10’s are scored. Issue related to a combination of the tube scoring and PWC interaction
INTERFERENCE:
🌊 FIXED: INTERFERENCE BUG: the interferences were not consistently applying the penalty to the player
🌊 FIXED: INTERFERENCE BUG: altered UI message to an “An interference has occured” to allow for all all interference instances
ARCADE MODE:
🌊 ADDED ARCADE MODE: added a quicker player Arcade mode component to both Challenges and Free Surf modes
🌊 FIXED: TOUR MODE: when the user entered tour mode, the arcade mode gameplay was incorrectly being applied.
🌊 FIXED: LEADERBOARD LEGENDS: Ghost Mode also has the arcade mode applied to it incorrectly
🌊 ADDED: CHALLENGE MODE POPUP: we needed to update the localized message for Challenge Modes
🌊 ADDED: FREE SURF MODE POPUP: we needed to update the localized message for Free Surf Mode
POV CAMERA:
🌊 FIXED: Hossegor Round 3 FOV problem with camera if the user leaves the cutscene to run its course without clicking through
NPC CUTSCENES:
FIXED: Hossegor – problem with NPC’s walking into the walls during the cutscene.
UI:
CHANGED: change the UI wipeout message from “Upsidedown Landing” to “Bad Landing” so that the terminology captures all scenarios.
FIXED: In Tour > Contender Series, the mid tier Contender Series selections displayed incorrect prize money amounts.
FIXED: In Tour > Contender Series, the wrong cutscene information was displaying as a result of recent arcade changes to Challenge Modes
CURRENTLY WORKING ON:
🌊 Research water shader graphics (in progress)
🌊 Research adding more variety in the waves in the same heat or even in freesurfing (in progress)
🌊 Research adding A.I. to Freesurf along with PWC gameplay considerations (longer term)
🌊 Research adding Fan Hub to allow for custom character and Tour creation
🌊 Steam Deck Compatability UI issues
🌊 Research platform port options
- General QA bug list
That's all for today.
The Bungarra team.
