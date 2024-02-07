 Skip to content

Jelly Express update for 7 February 2024

Jelly Express Lunar New Year Update!

Jelly Express Lunar New Year Update!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Jelly Squad!

Chinese Lunar New Year is just around the corner! It's time to pack up for the firecrackers of the Year of the Dragon! 🐉

Legend has it that a powerful blessing will descend on this continent at the arrival of the Lunar New Year, and the jellies who receive it will usher in a lucky and auspicious year. 🎉

However, there is always a mysterious force that washes away the blessings, leaving only the mutilated treasure map, all of which seems to make the advent of the New Year a crisis ......

Brave couriers, it is for you to challenge this time! The Jelly Kingdom needs your wit and flexibility to distinguish the hidden clues in the map and find its treasure.

The moment you collect all five treasure chests, the blessings of the gods will descend anew, and every Jelly will have good fortune in the coming year! 🐉

Chinese New Year update is now available!

Festive decorations, New Year looks and new challenges, enjoy our new update with your family and friends⭐

We hope it brings joy and creates wonderful memories for all of you!

(👉ﾟヮﾟ)👉 See you all in Jelly Land! 👈(ﾟヮﾟ👈)

