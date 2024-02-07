新增战役【逍遥津之战】，在合肥新增对应说书人。
新增战役【江东反击战】，在建业新增对应说书人。
巨鹿洞府探索上限升至45层。
丝路探险中新增50级匈奴兵，在梓潼新增对应任务组，新增套装效果【封狼居胥】。
长沙、许昌、鱼复、会稽、安定、武威、柴桑、交趾等野外新增精英巡逻队，同时下调击败后消耗的天道值。
新增卡池【斗转星移】，自宅功能开放后可至地下二层进行抽取，本次更新后【横江射手】将移至本卡池。
实验性功能战斗动画加速已实装，可利用天师符开启或关闭。
桃源村礼包码20242
北斗将星录 update for 7 February 2024
1.1版本更新内容
新增战役【逍遥津之战】，在合肥新增对应说书人。
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update