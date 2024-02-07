v0.1.1.9 version update patch

Fixes
- Fixed the issue where the ice floor would propel barrels into the air.
- Fixed the ineffectiveness of the "Magic Charge Gloves" treasure.
- Attempted to fix the bug where the first-level Boss "Goblin Warrior" charge might get stuck.
- Attempted to fix the issue where players could get stuck inside the body of the second-level Boss "Divine Priest."
- Fixed the problem where player health recovery was not displaying numbers.
- Attempted to fix the bug where players lifting barrels might cause the barrel to float in the air.
- Attempted to fix the issue where players might be knocked out of the scene during the Boss battle in the second level.
- Attempted to fix the bug where movement was not possible after transitioning to a new stage.
- Fixed the problem where the "Storm in a Bottle" treasure was not triggering correctly.
Balance Adjustments
- Reduced the cooldown time for the "Wizard's Boots" and "Magic Nail Shoes" treasures' effects.
- Reduced the cooldown time for the "Fire Dragon's Right Foot" treasure's effect.
- Increased the frequency of firing magic bullets for the "Apprentice Mage Talisman" treasure.
- Optimized some actions for the two-handed sword module.
- Increased the enhanced elemental swing damage for all attributes of the staff.
- Reduced the blue consumption for the dual-dagger skill "Poison Flying Knife."
- Increased the damage for all ground flames.
- Rolling is now possible during the charging of the Whirlwind Furnace Cannon.
Optimizations
- Optimized some treasure text.
- Optimized adaptation issues on screens with high resolutions.
- Added support for PS5 controller
