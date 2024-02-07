 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

失落城堡2 Playtest update for 7 February 2024

v0.1.1.9 version update patch

Share · View all patches · Build 13387825 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

  1. Fixed the issue where the ice floor would propel barrels into the air.
  2. Fixed the ineffectiveness of the "Magic Charge Gloves" treasure.
  3. Attempted to fix the bug where the first-level Boss "Goblin Warrior" charge might get stuck.
  4. Attempted to fix the issue where players could get stuck inside the body of the second-level Boss "Divine Priest."
  5. Fixed the problem where player health recovery was not displaying numbers.
  6. Attempted to fix the bug where players lifting barrels might cause the barrel to float in the air.
  7. Attempted to fix the issue where players might be knocked out of the scene during the Boss battle in the second level.
  8. Attempted to fix the bug where movement was not possible after transitioning to a new stage.
  9. Fixed the problem where the "Storm in a Bottle" treasure was not triggering correctly.

Balance Adjustments

  1. Reduced the cooldown time for the "Wizard's Boots" and "Magic Nail Shoes" treasures' effects.
  2. Reduced the cooldown time for the "Fire Dragon's Right Foot" treasure's effect.
  3. Increased the frequency of firing magic bullets for the "Apprentice Mage Talisman" treasure.
  4. Optimized some actions for the two-handed sword module.
  5. Increased the enhanced elemental swing damage for all attributes of the staff.
  6. Reduced the blue consumption for the dual-dagger skill "Poison Flying Knife."
  7. Increased the damage for all ground flames.
  8. Rolling is now possible during the charging of the Whirlwind Furnace Cannon.

Optimizations

  1. Optimized some treasure text.
  2. Optimized adaptation issues on screens with high resolutions.
  3. Added support for PS5 controller

Changed files in this update

Depot 2802061 Depot 2802061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link