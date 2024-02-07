 Skip to content

RPG Architect update for 7 February 2024

Feature Updates and Bug Fixes

Build 13387810

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Skills can now require a user to have some cost (e.g. 20% of a stat that is 0 will be 0, so it could be used again, when it is not desired to have said effect).
  • Fixed an issue with equipment slot categories and equipping.
  • Updated Avalonia builds to hopefully help our Linux friends.

Changed files in this update

