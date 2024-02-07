- Skills can now require a user to have some cost (e.g. 20% of a stat that is 0 will be 0, so it could be used again, when it is not desired to have said effect).
- Fixed an issue with equipment slot categories and equipping.
- Updated Avalonia builds to hopefully help our Linux friends.
RPG Architect update for 7 February 2024
Feature Updates and Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2158671 Depot 2158671
- Loading history…
Depot 2158672 Depot 2158672
- Loading history…
Depot 2158673 Depot 2158673
- Loading history…
Depot 2158674 Depot 2158674
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update