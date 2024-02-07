Update 07-02-2024

Added
Added physics to destruction bag
Added pickup bow/crossbow arrows
Changes
Changed windows open/close direction
Changed drills rotations resource usage from cpu to gpu
Changed extrator rotations resource usage from cpu to gpu
Changed Gametips UI
Changed Ai perception range, increased
Changed Bow damaged applying system
Fixes
Fixed cooking component destruction bags
Fixed not owned buildparts hamer interaction
Fixed buildparts with no owners hamer interaction
Fixed wood window blocking weapons
Fixed AI dropping performance
Fixed Player nameplate in world visible on construct
