 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Interstellar Sentinel update for 7 February 2024

Build 2.3.5 is now live with lots of polish, tuning and shenanigans!

Share · View all patches · Build 13387598 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General:

  • Optimization improvements across the game on first time weapon and enemy explosions

DrBossKey:

  • Improved collision with a new gold shield effect

Weapons:

  • Weapon set 3, bottom plasma laser weapon is now longer and does more damage
  • Weapon set 9 (tri-eletro-scythe weapon is buffed to shoot further out from the player)
  • When no enemies are on screen weapons now fire from their weapon direction

Enemies:

  • Treant demon arms now have glorious explosions
  • Dreadmusk weapon sound effects are improved
  • Fixed and punched a variety of visual effects for enemy deaths across the game

Opening Cutscene:

  • Improved audio design
  • Improved visual effects
  • Minor bug fixing

Audio:

  • Music tracks extended across the game in preparation for the OST drop
  • Various improvements across the game for enemy attacks, explosion sfx, and pitch shifting
  • Boss defeated victory jingle is now the game complete jingle

Tutorial:

  • Weapon postions are now adjusted along with helper text to improve conveyance. Update weapon names to rapid fire, heavy shot, & auto weapon
  • HP Arrow Indicator is bigge to attract the player's attention
  • Improve voice acting dialogue and humor
  • Updated flow from tutorial to opening cutscene to set that sweet adventure mood

Difficulty Select:

  • Disabled spawning of power downer and added text on power downer button press to say it's not currently available to reduce confusion

Level 04:

  • Gondus fight now has a time out if it goes on too long

Level 03:

  • Scarzen boss, tighten up the time bonus reward

Front End Menu:

  • Adjusted menu selection alignment

Changed files in this update

Depot 2426611 Depot 2426611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link