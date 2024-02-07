Build 2.3.5 is now live with lots of polish, tuning and shenanigans!

General:
- Optimization improvements across the game on first time weapon and enemy explosions
DrBossKey:
- Improved collision with a new gold shield effect
Weapons:
- Weapon set 3, bottom plasma laser weapon is now longer and does more damage
- Weapon set 9 (tri-eletro-scythe weapon is buffed to shoot further out from the player)
- When no enemies are on screen weapons now fire from their weapon direction
Enemies:
- Treant demon arms now have glorious explosions
- Dreadmusk weapon sound effects are improved
- Fixed and punched a variety of visual effects for enemy deaths across the game
Opening Cutscene:
- Improved audio design
- Improved visual effects
- Minor bug fixing
Audio:
- Music tracks extended across the game in preparation for the OST drop
- Various improvements across the game for enemy attacks, explosion sfx, and pitch shifting
- Boss defeated victory jingle is now the game complete jingle
Tutorial:
- Weapon postions are now adjusted along with helper text to improve conveyance. Update weapon names to rapid fire, heavy shot, & auto weapon
- HP Arrow Indicator is bigge to attract the player's attention
- Improve voice acting dialogue and humor
- Updated flow from tutorial to opening cutscene to set that sweet adventure mood
Difficulty Select:
- Disabled spawning of power downer and added text on power downer button press to say it's not currently available to reduce confusion
Level 04:
- Gondus fight now has a time out if it goes on too long
Level 03:
- Scarzen boss, tighten up the time bonus reward
Front End Menu:
- Adjusted menu selection alignment
