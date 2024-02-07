PlayStatus 1.2.6 - Localization Fixes

Hi there! I recently was made aware that for some, PlayStatus is defaulting to English, instead of a different, supported language. I have made some tweaks within PlayStatus that will hopefully resolve this issue, and along with that, have added a Launch Option to explicitly define a language to use.

This can simply be done by adding the -lang argument to Launch Options in Steam Library -> PlayStatus -> Properties. For example, to set the language to french, you would use -lang french. This way, you can have a different language for Steam and PlayStatus, if that's what you like!

Other than that, there were a few bug fixes and some improvements made behind the scene, and along with that, added a new troubleshooting page to the UI, that includes two videos for walkthroughs, hopefully helping some users that may run into issues with translation, etc.

If you have any issues, please either make a post in the Discussions for PlayStatus on Steam, or go here and create a new issue using the provided example format.