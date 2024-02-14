Update Notes Version 1.5.0.0

Share · View all patches · Build 13387452 · Last edited 14 February 2024 – 02:06:07 UTC by Wendy

Hello citizens of Krat,

This is the Lies of P Team.

The Feburary 13th update has been released.

Please refer below for further details on the update.

New Features and Content

After installing the latest update, the following items can be found in the 'Equipment' and 'Bag' menus.

Azure Dragon Crescent Glaive

Armor of the Honorable

Bandana of the Honorable

Improvements

Improved the Japanese translation.

Players can now reset P-Organ upon new game without paying Gold Coin Fruit.

Bug Fixes