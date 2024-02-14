 Skip to content

Lies of P update for 14 February 2024

Update Notes Version 1.5.0.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello citizens of Krat,
This is the Lies of P Team.

The Feburary 13th update has been released.

Please refer below for further details on the update.

New Features and Content
After installing the latest update, the following items can be found in the 'Equipment' and 'Bag' menus.

  • Azure Dragon Crescent Glaive
  • Armor of the Honorable
  • Bandana of the Honorable

Improvements

  • Improved the Japanese translation.
  • Players can now reset P-Organ upon new game without paying Gold Coin Fruit.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the attack speed increase effect of the 'Frozen Feast' would not apply under certain situations.
  • Fixed a bug in which using the 'Proof of Humanity' would cause intermittent malfunctions in switching weapons.
    -Fixed a bug in which using the 'Proof of Humanity' Special Attack would cause the attribute effects from Grinders to be ineffective.
    -Fixed a bug where 'Nameless Puppet' would intermittently disappear.
    -Fixed a bug where unintended changes would happen while using the 'Alter Handle' menu.
    -Fixed a bug where a certain elevator and lever in 'Arche Abbey' would intermittently spawn in unintended areas.
    -Fixed a bug where players could fall into an impassable area.
    -Fixed bugs related to certain in-game UI.
    -Fixed typos in certain dialogues.

