Patch #1.1.42

Happy Lunar New Year Adventurers!

This patch marks the introduction of Seasonal Cosmetics. Starting today we have the Dancing Dragon Head cosmetic available to unlock in the Lore Store and next week to mark Valentine’s Day we’ll have the Angel Wings backpack available for unlock. The cosmetics will both be available until February 27th and once unlocked using Lore points they will remain permanently in your inventory.

Alongside the cosmetics we have a host of game improvements including work put towards solving online desyncs, as well as improved telemetry to help us better identify certain desyncs. We’ve also fixed multiple softlocks that will improve local and online sessions, improved the way the Escape key works - it now functions more like a back button, a performance issue in the main menu where changing depth of field was tanking FPS. We also cleaned up the issue with Companions and Adventurers occupying the same combat tile during mimic fights; as well as added back the Evasive (green feather) to the combat HUDs.

Thanks again for the continued feedback. See you in Fahrul!

Seasonal Cosmetics

Lunar New Year - Available to unlock from the Lore Store from February 7th - February 27th.

- Available to unlock from the Lore Store from February 7th - February 27th. Valentine’s Day - Available to unlock from the Lore Store from February 13th - February 27th.

Online

Resolved a Desync that resulted when a non-host player was quitting the game after having their character assigned to someone else.

Fixed the issue with End Turn still being an option when using a Scroll in Multiplayer that would lead to a softlock and desync.

Improved the layout in the multiplayer menu.

Fixed the issue where sometimes the first player's name was being filtered in the online chat window.



Performance

Fixed an issue where performance would drop considerably if Depth of Field settings was changed.

UX/UI

Improved Esc key functionality. Pressing escape in key windows (inventory, market, etc) will now close the expected window rather than open settings.

Fixed an issue with the Hobo missing their dialogue portrait.

Fixed an issue with expiring quest POIs remaining highlighted on the overworld.

Weapons & Attire

Fixed an issue with the Knowledge Pipe awarding extra XP on top of its buff.

The Grimoire of Water Purify AOE ability will now clear immunities as expected.

Combat

Added Evasive icon (green feather) back to the Compact Combat Huds.

Fixed the issue where Companions would occupy the same tile as an adventurer during the start of a Mimic battle.

Corrected the Tooltip info for Resist Death not displaying the accurate duration of the effect.

Overworld

Fixed a softlock that was occurring when a Town Quest objective was the same as a main Quest objective.

Fixed the issue with Safety Stone decreasing an additional -1 on each usage. Previously the Safety Stone was reducing all stats by 2, then 3, etc. This has been corrected and the first usage of Safety Stone will reduce stats by 1, then 2, etc.

Fixed an issue with XP popcorn text not being displayed in the correct order when the player had an XP modifier equipped. This is also fixed in combat and encounters.

Controller

Fixed an issue where the Market menu is left open and non-interactable after the user buys an item that has more than 1 quantity available.

Fixed an issue where the Market menu can be left without closing it.

Dungeons

Fixed an issue where the second character would always be first to act in the Goblin Merchant.

All players will need to have updated to the latest build to play together in multiplayer.

Thank you for your continued support!

IronOak Games

➡️ Twitter/X

➡️ Discord

➡️ TikTok

➡️ Instagram

➡️ Facebook