Grey Hack update for 7 February 2024

Update v0.8.5077a

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changelog

Fixed bug in ConfigLan that occasionally prevented the deletion of a network, usually after being hacked by another player, returning the message "This action cannot be performed while there are scripts running in this network"

