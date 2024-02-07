Hotfix 1.03 Now Available

Hi Moonbreakers!
We just released hotfix 1.03. The hotfix resolves:
- An issue where certain rewards and Codex entries were not being granted retroactively to players who had earned them
- Some server and login issues, though we will continue to monitor them
We are still aware of a known issue regarding Auras. These will be retroactively awarded, but any Auras with color variations will be fixed in a future update.
In the meantime, please continue to make us aware of any issues you might be encountering.
Changed files in this update