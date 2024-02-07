 Skip to content

Moonbreaker update for 7 February 2024

Hotfix 1.03 Now Available

Last edited by Wendy

Hi Moonbreakers!

We just released hotfix 1.03. The hotfix resolves:

  • An issue where certain rewards and Codex entries were not being granted retroactively to players who had earned them
  • Some server and login issues, though we will continue to monitor them

We are still aware of a known issue regarding Auras. These will be retroactively awarded, but any Auras with color variations will be fixed in a future update.

In the meantime, please continue to make us aware of any issues you might be encountering.

