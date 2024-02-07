Hotfix 1.03 Now Available

Share · View all patches · Build 13387354 · Last edited 7 February 2024 – 18:19:05 UTC by Wendy

Hi Moonbreakers!

We just released hotfix 1.03. The hotfix resolves:

An issue where certain rewards and Codex entries were not being granted retroactively to players who had earned them

Some server and login issues, though we will continue to monitor them

We are still aware of a known issue regarding Auras. These will be retroactively awarded, but any Auras with color variations will be fixed in a future update.

In the meantime, please continue to make us aware of any issues you might be encountering.