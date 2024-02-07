 Skip to content

Embark update for 7 February 2024

Update 0.912

Build 13387236

  • New ballista model.
  • Fixed sleeping positions for fancy beds.
  • Fixed UI issue with colonist inventories.
  • Hauling colonists who get interrupted now drop items immediatly.
  • Colonists will now use best weapon in inventory when training melee combat.
  • Fixed archers not shooting when they cannot find a path to target.
  • Fixed arrows with no rounds left not being released.
  • Fixed doctors not healing patients on double beds.

