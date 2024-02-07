- New ballista model.
- Fixed sleeping positions for fancy beds.
- Fixed UI issue with colonist inventories.
- Hauling colonists who get interrupted now drop items immediatly.
- Colonists will now use best weapon in inventory when training melee combat.
- Fixed archers not shooting when they cannot find a path to target.
- Fixed arrows with no rounds left not being released.
- Fixed doctors not healing patients on double beds.
Embark update for 7 February 2024
Update 0.912
Patchnotes via Steam Community
