Simbro: ResErection update for 7 February 2024

Simbro ResErection v0.06c now Live!

The next update is out now! Go check it out!

Simbro ResErection Early Access v0.06.2

  • You can now drag scroll the staff menu
  • You can now drag scroll the pose menu
  • Reworked how showers and staff rooms stat increase
  • Showers and Staff Rooms now stack
  • Rooms like the shower need to be built to travel to them
  • Language Settings will now save
  • Adjusted Russian GUI Font
  • Shop has been added
  • Translation and revision by fellow Dev and Friend Mercury

Bug Fix

  • Fixed game crashing when trying to get plastic surgery
  • Fixed scrolling in the staff menu
  • Fixed bar scrolling in the pose menu
  • Fixed stat description not displaying properly
  • Fixed stat description not showing translated text
  • Fixed Time and Summon text not showing translated text
  • Fixed Bug that let maids and receptionists serve in brothel
  • Fixed Bug that made female models not appear in the stat menu
  • Fixed duplication bug that happened in the brothel
  • Fixed visual bug that flashed female models in weird pose
  • Fixed some clothing sharing the same ID
  • Fixed character preview in brothel sometimes being wrong
  • Fixed rooms giving delete option when occupied
  • Fixed Crash that was caused by fired staff gaining exp at the end of the day
  • Fixed Crash caused by staff info remaining in room data
  • Added Fix to check for duplicate staff in data
  • Added Fix to check for nonexistent staff in data (fired staff)
  • Fixed Female MC getting nightly visits from female staff
  • Fixed a bug that could cause the shop to crash the game
  • Fixed error caused by Staff Room
  • Fixed Changelog in settings

Changed files in this update

