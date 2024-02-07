Simbro ResErection v0.06c now Live!

The next update is out now! Go check it out!
Simbro ResErection Early Access v0.06.2
- You can now drag scroll the staff menu
- You can now drag scroll the pose menu
- Reworked how showers and staff rooms stat increase
- Showers and Staff Rooms now stack
- Rooms like the shower need to be built to travel to them
- Language Settings will now save
- Adjusted Russian GUI Font
- Shop has been added
- Translation and revision by fellow Dev and Friend Mercury
Bug Fix
- Fixed game crashing when trying to get plastic surgery
- Fixed scrolling in the staff menu
- Fixed bar scrolling in the pose menu
- Fixed stat description not displaying properly
- Fixed stat description not showing translated text
- Fixed Time and Summon text not showing translated text
- Fixed Bug that let maids and receptionists serve in brothel
- Fixed Bug that made female models not appear in the stat menu
- Fixed duplication bug that happened in the brothel
- Fixed visual bug that flashed female models in weird pose
- Fixed some clothing sharing the same ID
- Fixed character preview in brothel sometimes being wrong
- Fixed rooms giving delete option when occupied
- Fixed Crash that was caused by fired staff gaining exp at the end of the day
- Fixed Crash caused by staff info remaining in room data
- Added Fix to check for duplicate staff in data
- Added Fix to check for nonexistent staff in data (fired staff)
- Fixed Female MC getting nightly visits from female staff
- Fixed a bug that could cause the shop to crash the game
- Fixed error caused by Staff Room
- Fixed Changelog in settings
Changed files in this update