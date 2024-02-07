 Skip to content

Shadow BoXR update for 7 February 2024

Patch 0.1.34.1

Patch 0.1.34.1 · Build 13387094

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Bug Fixes:
    • Fixed bug causing YUR watch to throw an error at the beginning of gameplay sometimes.
    • Set community content songs search field to only update once the full text has been entered and player selects to close the keyboard to reduce unnecessary bandwith use and improve performance and stability.
    • Fixed bug causing Shadow BoXR to fail to track if the game is in focus or not correctly.
    • Fixed bug causing community content songs to sometimes throw an error when trying to preview a song.

