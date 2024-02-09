Icarus Week 114 Update | New Ion Backpack with Electroshock modifier

Week 114 is here, with a new shocking backpack to buy.

The Ion Backpack gives improved yields for key metals needed in electronics production and also has the unique electroshock modifier for combat, otherwise only found in select ammo and tools.

We’ve also completed week one of our Batteries & Networks testing, and have an update on the progress.

Jump in and have a read.

Notable Improvements:

Fixed BIG SHOT: Stockpile on Hard difficulty not having room to fit all required trophies.

Fixed Electric Deep Ore Drills not showing the correct mining time.

Update carcass inventory UI to show modifiers, allowing players to read the modifier explaining that creatures are attracted to the carcass.

Fixed a bug where windows couldn't be placed on the dual window slots (2 building pieces to make 1 window frame)

This week: Ion Backpack

This week we’ve added the Ion Backpack, a new purchasable item in the Orbital Workshop.

This will cost 250 ren/500 exotics to unlock, then 100 ren/250 exotics to purchase each time you wish to add it to your inventory.

The Ion Backpack comes with six extra inventory slots and a range of buffs to your character. These include:

-10% in item wear for items used by the player

+30% Copper Yield

+30% Gold Yield

+30% Platinum Yield

A 15% chance of causing Electroshock on Hit when in combat

This backpack is specifically designed to benefit players moving into Electronics in Tier 3 and 4, with increases to the yields of the metals most needed to craft the required materials.

The Electroshock element complements this also and is a powerful modifier. This provides a significant damage increase and is especially valuable for ranged weapons, where the only other place you’d be able to get the modifier is on expensive special workshop ammunition as well as some workshop tools.

This week: Waitangi Day

This week is another short week for us here in New Zealand, as on Tuesday we celebrated Waitangi Day, a significant moment in New Zealand history that signifies the signing of the treaty between the Māori and British Settlers.

Māori themes can be found throughout Icarus, most noticeably in the Kea and Moa, two native birds to NZ with traditional Māori names (even if the Moa is extinct). We do have another feathered friend from New Zealand joining the game soon, and this one even gives us our nickname…

Coming Soon: Batteries & Networks

Last week, we released the Beta testing branch for our upcoming Batteries & Networks update. The feedback has been substantial, and incredibly helpful. Already we’ve got a long list of changes, improvements and bug fixes we are working through, so we’re extending the testing out for another week to keep refining the product before it is released.

If you want to jump in and help us out, you can join the new branch on Steam that can be accessed with the password ‘IAcceptThereWillBeBugs’. (Excluding apostrophes).

We highly suggest you back up your data if you wish to play in this branch, as prospect saves between streams may not always be compatible as we make regular changes.

There will be bugs and crashes as this is an unstable branch, we are still working through the bugs as well as a QoL and Balance pass which your feedback will help with, but you are free to jump in and play with the system in its current state. This branch may be updated frequently so also be prepared to patch when it does.

For any feedback please use the #experimental-branch on our discord.

Thankyou again to everyone who has contributed and given feedback so far.

Next Week: Cold Steel, Miasmic & Obsidian Shotgun Ammo

Next week, we’ll be introducing two new types of Shotgun Ammo which can be crafted from raw minerals, exclusive to Prometheus.

These are Cold Steel, Miasmic & Obsidian variants, with unique stats, perks and buffs.

We’ve taken on board your feedback about the type of content in these weekly updates, and while we can’t always deliver exactly what is requested, we try to adjust and include your thoughts and ideas, which is why next week's update is more gameplay-focused.

Changelog v2.1.17.119455

New Content

Unlocked Ion Backpack

Balance pass on Ion Backpack, added Chance to Electroshock and Reduced Item Wear, removed Crafting Speed as it only benefit the player, and reduced backpack slots to 6 from 12

Fixed

Adding consume honey and other missing consumable audio sounds

Buffed Larkwell Martinez Tactical Backpack, adding +15% Weight Capacity to better solidify this as the all purpose carry-all backpack

Fixed a typo in the description of the coffee smoked fatty t-bone item

Fixing bad code commit, extra characters on a line which was causing compilation issues

Fixed a bug where windows couldn't be placed on the dual window slots (2 building pieces to make 1 window frame)

Update carcass inventory UI to show modifiers, allowing players to read the modifier explaining that creatures are attracted to the carcass

Fixed Electric Deep Ore Drills not showing the correct mining time

BIG SHOT: Slightly reduced required trophies on hard so they'll fit inside the dropship



Future Content