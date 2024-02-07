Greetings Survivors!

We hope you are all having a swell infested day!

On today’s Patch Note 0.12.3 build we have the following changes,

All modifiers of weapons obtained from item boxes till the campaign “Barracks” map will be fixed stat.

The game engine version has been upgraded. [Unity 2019.4.40 -> Unity 2022.3.15]

(User Feedback) “Ignore Armor” has been removed from the damage attribute of “Blister” skill “Bile Explosion”, and “Armor Damage” has been added instead. This change was made to accommodate the feedback that “it doesn’t feel intuitive to ignore armor” and to prevent characters whose health has been greatly reduced in the previous battle from dying too quickly at the beginning of the next battle.

However, playing while “Blocking” the damage from the Blister with a shield may reduce tactility, and instead, a certain amount of “Armor Damage” is added.

Actual damage depending on Difficulty Level is as follows. VENGEANCE: 4 Fixed Damage, Ignore Armor -> 4 Fixed Damage, 2 Armor Damage SUFFERING: 5 Fixed Damage, Ignore Armor -> 5 Fixed Damage, 2 Armor Damage DESPAIR: 6 Fixed Damage, Ignore Armor -> 6 Fixed Damage, 3 Armor Damage



(User Feedback) The number of escape spaces for “Skulker’s” skill “Retreat” is changed from 2 to 1, and when attacking diagonally, the Skulker will flee in exactly the diagonal direction. Previously, the method was to “find a straight path in the diagonal direction and move 2 spaces, but we made changes to prevent the problem of “not running away even though there is a path” due to the overly complicated rules.

5 New Weapon Modifiers have been added. Clean Kill: If Target HP is 1 after Attacking with this Weapon, Execute Target

Reinforce Strength: Spend an additional 2 TP and Apply 1 Stack of Reinforced Strength when Attacking with this Weapon

Fortify: Apply Immobile to Self but Increase Weapon Armor Damage by 5 when Attacking with this Weapon

Blood for Blood: Recover 4 HP if HP is at 50% or below when Counterattacking with this Weapon

Head to Head: Increase Critical Rate to Target by 25 while Caught by Target when Attacking with this Weapon Reinforce Strength / Fortify modifiers only appears on Recurring Nightmare.



(User Feedback) The interaction order of interactive objects has been modified from the existing sprite position-based method to a tile-based priority decision method. The purpose is to solve the problem of making it inconvenient to interact with the desired object in situations such as an item falling on an open door.

Basically, it works according to the priority of (Drop Item > Grave > Defense Wall > Door > Item Box).

(User Feedback) A feature will be added so that the “Preferences” menu can be opened using the ESC shortcut key. The original shortcut was set to F10 because there were many cases where the settings menu unintentionally opened when pressing ESC repeatedly for other purposes (cancelling skill use, closing the UI, etc.).

Instead of changing the menu shortcut back to ESC, we changed the configuration menu so that it does not open for a certain period of time when there is a “significant” ESC input (such as closing the UI).

You can still open the Preferences menu using the existing shortcut key (F10).

(User Feedback) When you press the Ctrl key in the Weapon Tooltip, you can now check the keywords of the weapon modifiers. The basic description and tooltip keyword for the weapon can be viewed using the (left) Alt key.

In the Menu and Save Data list on the Title Screen, you can move using the W/S or arrow keys and confirm it with Space / Enter key.