Update 0.9.1.3

Changes
- Reduce Acid Coating max level from 10 to 5
Doubled it's effects to compensate for the reduction in levels
- Corrosion Damage Mitigation reduction changed from 5% to 2%
- Mind Corruption Tweak
Increased Defence shredding multiplier from 10% to 20%
Reduced max level from 10 to 5
Also increase Defence piercing by 10%
- Unholy aura Damage mitigation reduction changed from 10% to 5%
- Weapon aura max level increased from 1 to 2
Additional projectile reduction changed from -2 to -1.5 per level
- Weapon polish max level increased from 6 to 10
- New Stats - Piercing Scaling
Damage multiplier from weapon now increases damage piercing
Default Value at 5% (nothing modify it's value for now)
A weapon with 1 damage multiplier increase damage piercing by 5%, a weapon with 20 damages multiplier, increase damage piercing by 100%.
This should help damage piercing scaling
Fixes
- Ever increasing list size for object generation when going far away
the list is now properly cleaned
- Modifier being applied to non monster entity by railgun and causing errors
- "Item Name" reward in challenge with "No Artifact" and "No card in stage reward" conditions in place you would normally obtain artifacts or cards
- Achievement that should normally be hidden being shown in certain conditions
- Empty stats category left in the stats list
Changed files in this update