Rogue: Genesia update for 7 February 2024

Update 0.9.1.3

Update 0.9.1.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Reduce Acid Coating max level from 10 to 5
    Doubled it's effects to compensate for the reduction in levels
  • Corrosion Damage Mitigation reduction changed from 5% to 2%
  • Mind Corruption Tweak
    Increased Defence shredding multiplier from 10% to 20%
    Reduced max level from 10 to 5
    Also increase Defence piercing by 10%
  • Unholy aura Damage mitigation reduction changed from 10% to 5%
  • Weapon aura max level increased from 1 to 2
    Additional projectile reduction changed from -2 to -1.5 per level
  • Weapon polish max level increased from 6 to 10
  • New Stats - Piercing Scaling
    Damage multiplier from weapon now increases damage piercing
    Default Value at 5% (nothing modify it's value for now)
    A weapon with 1 damage multiplier increase damage piercing by 5%, a weapon with 20 damages multiplier, increase damage piercing by 100%.
    This should help damage piercing scaling

Fixes

  • Ever increasing list size for object generation when going far away
    the list is now properly cleaned
  • Modifier being applied to non monster entity by railgun and causing errors
  • "Item Name" reward in challenge with "No Artifact" and "No card in stage reward" conditions in place you would normally obtain artifacts or cards
  • Achievement that should normally be hidden being shown in certain conditions
  • Empty stats category left in the stats list

