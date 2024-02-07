 Skip to content

Mineko's Night Market update for 7 February 2024

Build V0.8.2.9e (PC/Mac)

Build 13386777 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed infinite toolStoreLock check (prevented some players from exiting their home if they were in a particular quest state after “???”)

