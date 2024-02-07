 Skip to content

GrandChase update for 7 February 2024

[Announcement] Seal Breaker Coordi Encore Event: 2024. 02. 07

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!

<Event>

  1. Seal Breaker Coordi Encore Event (February 7th 00:00 - February 27th 23:59 (UTC+0))
  • Bluebell
  • Phantom Thief & White Cat
  1. New Character 'Kallia' Release Celebration Event in Progress
  • Players can complete Kallia Battle Power Event to acquire Single Stat Change Scroll, Single Stat Drop Protection Scroll, Reinforcement Protection Scroll (+17), SIngle Property Scroll (Lv.85), Another World Monster Card Box, Star Chaser Monster Card, and other various rewards.
  • Players can log in to complete Growing Hero's Attendance Log to acquire Dimensional Chaser Login Box, [Special] Dimensional Chaser Login Box, Another TYPE1 Coordi Full Set (7 Days) Box (Kallia), and other various rewards.
  • Players can complete weekly missions for Growing Hero's Event to acquire Dimensional Chaser Event Dungeon Entry Ticket, GP Item Property Scroll, Premium GC Club (3 Days), 1,000,000 GP Coupon, +30 Bag, and other various rewards.
  • Seal Breaker Coordi Super Encore Event in Progress
  1. New Year's Event in Progress
  1. Accumulated Login Event

    (1) Week 1 (February 2nd 00:00 - February 4th 23:59 (UTC+0))
  • Players who login for 300 accumulated minutes will receive Single Stat Change Scroll and GP Item Property Scroll!
    (2) Week 2 (February 9th 00:00 - February 12th 23:59 (UTC+0))
  • Players who login for 540 accumulated minutes will receive Moonlight Village Coordi Select Box, Single Stat Change Support Box, and Single Property Scroll (Lv.85)!
  • [Moonlight Village Coordi Select Box]: A box that lets players select the Moonlight Village Coordi for the character of their choice.
    (3) Week 3 (February 16th 00:00 - February 19th 23:59 (UTC+0))
  • Players who login for 300 accumulated minutes will receive Single Stat Change Scroll and GP Item Property Scroll!
  1. Buff Event
  • Event Period: February 9th 00:00 - February 12th 23:59 (UTC+0)
  • Players will receive EXP +50% in Dungeons and GP +50% from All Modes during the event period
  • Excluding Certain Hero Dungeons, Event Dungeons, and Other Certain Dungeons
  • Excluded Dungeons: Dimensional Chaser, Nightmare Circus, Monster Train 301, Hungry Pets' Revolt, Moonlight Village, Angry Bosses, Talin's Revenge, King Slime Dungeon, Dimension Door, Trial Forest, Trial Tower, Frostland Region, Trivia Region
  1. New Year's Greeting Event
  • Event Period: February 9th 00:00 - February 12th 23:59 (UTC+0)
  • Send New Year's Greeting to party members!
  • Players can input /newyeargreeting in chat while in a Waiting Room to send New Year's Greeting.
  • New Year's Greeting will give a 1 time buff for a dungeon play.
  • New Year's Greeting Buff: Attack +5% / Defense +5% / Vitality +5%
  1. Moonlight Village Coordi Item on Sale (January 31st After Maintenance - February 21st Before Maintenance (UTC+0))
  • Moonlight Village Package
  • Moonlight Village Coordi Item
  1. Dimensional Packages on Sale (January 31st After Maintenance - February 21st Before Maintenance (UTC+0))
  • Dimensional Start Package (Purchase Limit: 1)
  • Dimensional Mission Package (Purchase Limit: 1)
  • Dimensional Summon Package (Purchase Limit: 3)
  • Dimensional Property Package (Purchase Limit: 3)
  • Dimensional Reinforcement Package (Purchase Limit: 3)
  • Dimensional All-In-One Package (Purchase Limit: 3)

<Banned Players Notice>
Number of players banned for using and/or promoting hack tools: 95 (Permanent Bans)

We will strive to create the best experience possible.
Thank you.

