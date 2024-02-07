[Announcement] Seal Breaker Coordi Encore Event: 2024. 02. 07

Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!
<Event>
- Seal Breaker Coordi Encore Event (February 7th 00:00 - February 27th 23:59 (UTC+0))
- Bluebell
- Phantom Thief & White Cat
- New Character 'Kallia' Release Celebration Event in Progress
- Players can complete Kallia Battle Power Event to acquire Single Stat Change Scroll, Single Stat Drop Protection Scroll, Reinforcement Protection Scroll (+17), SIngle Property Scroll (Lv.85), Another World Monster Card Box, Star Chaser Monster Card, and other various rewards.
- Players can log in to complete Growing Hero's Attendance Log to acquire Dimensional Chaser Login Box, [Special] Dimensional Chaser Login Box, Another TYPE1 Coordi Full Set (7 Days) Box (Kallia), and other various rewards.
- Players can complete weekly missions for Growing Hero's Event to acquire Dimensional Chaser Event Dungeon Entry Ticket, GP Item Property Scroll, Premium GC Club (3 Days), 1,000,000 GP Coupon, +30 Bag, and other various rewards.
- Seal Breaker Coordi Super Encore Event in Progress
- New Year's Event in Progress
- Accumulated Login Event
(1) Week 1 (February 2nd 00:00 - February 4th 23:59 (UTC+0))
- Players who login for 300 accumulated minutes will receive Single Stat Change Scroll and GP Item Property Scroll!
(2) Week 2 (February 9th 00:00 - February 12th 23:59 (UTC+0))
- Players who login for 540 accumulated minutes will receive Moonlight Village Coordi Select Box, Single Stat Change Support Box, and Single Property Scroll (Lv.85)!
- [Moonlight Village Coordi Select Box]: A box that lets players select the Moonlight Village Coordi for the character of their choice.
(3) Week 3 (February 16th 00:00 - February 19th 23:59 (UTC+0))
- Players who login for 300 accumulated minutes will receive Single Stat Change Scroll and GP Item Property Scroll!
- Buff Event
- Event Period: February 9th 00:00 - February 12th 23:59 (UTC+0)
- Players will receive EXP +50% in Dungeons and GP +50% from All Modes during the event period
- Excluding Certain Hero Dungeons, Event Dungeons, and Other Certain Dungeons
- Excluded Dungeons: Dimensional Chaser, Nightmare Circus, Monster Train 301, Hungry Pets' Revolt, Moonlight Village, Angry Bosses, Talin's Revenge, King Slime Dungeon, Dimension Door, Trial Forest, Trial Tower, Frostland Region, Trivia Region
- New Year's Greeting Event
- Event Period: February 9th 00:00 - February 12th 23:59 (UTC+0)
- Send New Year's Greeting to party members!
- Players can input /newyeargreeting in chat while in a Waiting Room to send New Year's Greeting.
- New Year's Greeting will give a 1 time buff for a dungeon play.
- New Year's Greeting Buff: Attack +5% / Defense +5% / Vitality +5%
- Moonlight Village Coordi Item on Sale (January 31st After Maintenance - February 21st Before Maintenance (UTC+0))
- Moonlight Village Package
- Moonlight Village Coordi Item
- Dimensional Packages on Sale (January 31st After Maintenance - February 21st Before Maintenance (UTC+0))
- Dimensional Start Package (Purchase Limit: 1)
- Dimensional Mission Package (Purchase Limit: 1)
- Dimensional Summon Package (Purchase Limit: 3)
- Dimensional Property Package (Purchase Limit: 3)
- Dimensional Reinforcement Package (Purchase Limit: 3)
- Dimensional All-In-One Package (Purchase Limit: 3)
<Banned Players Notice>
Number of players banned for using and/or promoting hack tools: 95 (Permanent Bans)
We will strive to create the best experience possible.
Thank you.
Changed depots in qa-version branch