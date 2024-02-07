 Skip to content

Nihongo Quest N5 Playtest update for 7 February 2024

Nihongo Quest 0.9.2 has been released!

Share · View all patches · Build 13386756 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have finally released Nihongo Quest 0.9.2. This update comes with many, many major updates.

  1. A whole new quest to learn Kanji has been added. This includes 5 new towns, a full story, and a completely revamped Radical city.
  2. We have added 5+ mini-games that can be used in part of your game to learn even more!
  3. We have overhauled many of the battle systems. They have been made more efficient to prevent annoying crashes. Multiple choice mode is now available for any battle mode. We have also created several new battle modes.
  4. We have added a lot of new information to the game, including pitch accent, a new way to test your writing abilities, and much more.
  5. Tons more I am forgetting right now.

PLEASE PLEASE PLASE be sure to report any bugs you see on Discord. If you have general feedback or suggestions, also please let me know.

Happy learning!

