Scramble for a Late Xmas Miracle!



Ho-ho-ho! Merry Xmas from your local Santa! Hope you have all been good kids!

The promised Xmas event is now live with the Scramble!! for an Xmas Miracle! event returning for 2 weeks!

Please note that this is an unaltered rerun with no added rewards - if you have completed the event previously, it will immediately show up as completed for you. However you can still participate in handing out the present for extra rewards, and earn Xmas Cakes to unlock Xmas costumes for all characters!