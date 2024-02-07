 Skip to content

Riff XR update for 7 February 2024

Patch

Build 13386666 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Updated arcade controls - X and Y on the left controller are now “Coin” and “Start” the right controller now has al the buttons mapped for actions on the arcade. Right controller is for coins, start, and movement. Left controller for actions.

  2. Updated Leroy to consistently do enemy rolls after every turn.

