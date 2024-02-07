 Skip to content

Into the Necrovale update for 7 February 2024

Patch Notes - 2/6/2024

Patch Notes - 2/6/2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs

  • Item Quality can no longer be a fractional value
  • Craftsman Blueprints no longer shows a fractional value
  • Watcher health bonus now matches the displayed bonus
  • DPS now calculates correctly for weapons with extra attacks or sequence
  • The correct number of saws now appear from the Links of Carnage
  • Links of Carnage with the Grenadier Gloves no longer leave “ghost explosions” everywhere
  • XBox Controller glyphs should show up properly (making progress on Bluetooth issues)

Balance

  • Most attack sequence and attack count modifiers are properly additive now
  • Wall of Suffering damage reduced
  • Increase Execution chance on Executioner’s Axe (Evarika)

Misc.

  • The Coward will no longer accept Collectible items or Embers when trading
  • Only 20 active items will be rendered at once on the Potion Belt
  • Steam Cloud Save enabled for Windows and Linux/SteamOS
  • Praying to The Father now shatters all the Hopestone pots

Additions

  • 1 new Helmet (Evarika)

