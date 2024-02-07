Patch Notes - 2/6/2024

Bugs
- Item Quality can no longer be a fractional value
- Craftsman Blueprints no longer shows a fractional value
- Watcher health bonus now matches the displayed bonus
- DPS now calculates correctly for weapons with extra attacks or sequence
- The correct number of saws now appear from the Links of Carnage
- Links of Carnage with the Grenadier Gloves no longer leave “ghost explosions” everywhere
- XBox Controller glyphs should show up properly (making progress on Bluetooth issues)
Balance
- Most attack sequence and attack count modifiers are properly additive now
- Wall of Suffering damage reduced
- Increase Execution chance on Executioner’s Axe (Evarika)
Misc.
- The Coward will no longer accept Collectible items or Embers when trading
- Only 20 active items will be rendered at once on the Potion Belt
- Steam Cloud Save enabled for Windows and Linux/SteamOS
- Praying to The Father now shatters all the Hopestone pots
Additions
- 1 new Helmet (Evarika)
