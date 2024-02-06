Update version 1.0.12

[new feature] You can now rearrange layers by dragging them with mouse or pen in the layer window.

You can easily reorder layers and change their stacking order.

You can easily move layers into and out of groups.

[enhancement] You can now load and save psd files faster.

[bugfix] Fixed an issue where the processing of layers where the mask and drawing content were linked was incorrect when loading a psd file.

[bugfix] Fixed an issue where a layer without a layer name was treated as an error when loading a psd file, and now it can be loaded.

[bugfix] Fixed an issue where the processing was incorrect when any of RGB was 0 when using "Divide" in the composition mode.