Burning Love

Hey Panda Peeps!
It’s almost that time of year again: when store shelves overflow with heart-shaped everything, and we’d do anything to woo that special someone. If your special someone is also your Crush (Crush) then why not stop by a certain swirling portal for the return of our ultra romantic Valentine’s Event!
A variety of serendipitous jobs, sentimental goals, and syrupy-sweet rewards all await you in our Land of Love… including a brand new fully-dateable girl! Actually, we’re not quite sure the word girl really applies to someone with such strong “step on me” vibes. She’s gonna bring a whole new meaning to that “Be Mine” candy heart, that’s for sure!
She’s also only available as a part of the Parallel Event, which runs from February 12th to the 16th, so we suggest you don’t stand Her up!
We love you so hard,
The Pandas
