Find romance on the seven seas with Valentine Voyages!

This February, we’re again celebrating with the Paper Pirates Seasonal Celebration, Valentine Voyages! Running from 7th February - 21st February, celebrate the season of love with a festival of romance, and a whole host of seasonal goodies in Paper Pirates!

Love Letter Bounties

What's this? The crew has received a mysterious letter, emblazoned with a heart motif? What could this mysterious love letter mean? It seems that there's a series of tasks for you to complete throughout Valentine Voyage's, and each one rewards you with... a special heart-shaped box!? What could be inside?

Seasonal Trait: The Lovers

During Valentine Voyages, you may encounter one of the seasonal traits, The Lovers!

The Lovers always appear as a pair, with two randomly chosen pirates from the crew both having the trait 'The Lovers'. When either pirate with The Lovers trait goes overboard, the other pirate will become Heartbroken, automatically going overboard the following day after the job completes. If a heartbroken pirate happens to go overboard before the end of the next day's job, they won't go overboard twice!

Be warned - if a pirates goes overboard due to heartbreak and they're a human, one randomly selected other pirate will become a ghost. Now that's spooky!

Seasonal Trait: The Admirer

During Valentine Voyages, you may encounter one of the seasonal traits, The Admirer!

During the first day, The Admirer must choose a target of their admiration from the crew. The Admirer's team will then immediately change to match the pirate they chose. Not only that, but every time The Admirer's target changes team, The Admirer's team will change too! That means if the target of their admiration becomes a ghost... Well, you know what you have to do!

The Admirer's team will no longer change through other means (if they're a human, they can't join the ghost team unless their target pirate is haunted), so watch out for any very tricky Admirer plays!

Limited Time Costumes and Ship Parts

During Valentine Voyages, Sam Sherbot and Nat O'Bother have some new customisation options available to unlock in the Shop ship! If you buy a customisation option during Valentine Voyages, you can use it all year round - but the items will be disappearing from sale when the event is over, so don’t delay and buy today!

The full list of outfit items available during Valentine Voyages is:

Outfit Shop

Faces - Animal (Teddy)

Faces - Face Paint (Hearts)

Top Hair - Cupid’s Curls

Facial Hair - Heart Beard

Headwear - Pendant (Romantic)

Headwear - Veil

Accessories - Sunglasses (Heart)

Accessories - Earrings (Heart)

Accessories - Loving Thoughts

Accessories - Petals

Hands - Animal (Teddy)

Hands - Potted Plant

Hands - Red Ribbon

Shirts - Animal (Teddy)

Shirts - Sweater (Heart)

Shirts - Tee (Heart)

Shirts - Dress Top (Hearts)

Coats - Heart

Coats - Candy Heart

Belts - Quiver (Cupid’s)

Belts - Heart

Legs - Animal (Teddy)

Legs - Cupid’s Sash

Legs - Heart Boxers

Legs - Cloud

Legs - Skirt (Hearts)

Feet - Animal (Teddy)

Feet - Winged Sandals

Ship Shop

Figureheads - Cupid

Hulls - Valentine's Hull

Masts - Valentine's Masts I

Masts - Valentine's Masts II

Masts - Valentine's Masts III

Sails - Valentine's Sails

Additionally, during Valentine Voyages, pirates have access to two unique hats, available to everyone in voyages started during the event. Once the event’s over, the hats will disappear from your collection until next year, so be sure to wear them while you can!

The “Cupid’s Arrow” Event!

Go on a sailing adventure during Valentine Voyages, and each day there is a chance you may encounter the “Cupid’s Arrow” event. A random member of the crew is given the opportunity to fire Cupid’s arrow at another. Whoever they fire it at will have their role changed to match the person who fired the arrow - whether they were human, or ghost! Keep track of the arrow, and see if you can deduce whose role is what as you forge ahead on your voyage.

The "Love Letter" Event!

Go on a sailing adventure during Valentine Voyage, and each day there is a chance you may encounter the "Love Letter" event. A randomly chosen pirate must commit to sending a love letter to a pirate of their choice. What secrets will this letter reveal? The pirate may choose to either share their team, or their trait, with their lover. What information will they reveal, and more importantly, why did they choose to share that particular piece of information?

Valentine Celebrations in the Photo Booth

To celebrate Valentine Voyages, there is a limited-time Foil available in the Photo Booth, in the Captain’s Log. Take the opportunity to snap your favourite pirate templates, and share any pics you take!

Invite bots into your game during Valentine Voyages, and you may find some of the regular crew replaced with one or two super romantic guests, out to help you find love at sea! They’ll only join your games during Valentine Voyages, but these bots have their own personality and appearances for you to enjoy.