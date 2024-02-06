2/6/24 - Big Chaos Chain Update 1.37.0

Chaos Chain

Salutations, freelancers...

Here is the next big update for the game. It makes mettle a lot more important in combat and also a lot more dynamic! Check out the change log below!

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

**Bug Fixes:** * FIXED some text spacing in a few messages **Changes & Additions:** * Added new world mod: Hardwired (Start with a cheap cyware processor installed, but instantly gain the trauma status) * Added new world mod: Bio Altered (Start with a bio-plastic bone coating implant, but instantly gain the sickness status) * Added a dealer to Warehouse Alley * Added some new NPC sprites * Mettle is now automatically set to 5% when killed unless the character's current mettle is 5% or less already * Added Panic status (Variation on the Shock status - added when an ally is downed/killed in combat) * Added Panic status icon art * When a character is downed or dies in combat, their allies all now suffer Panic status (Variation on the Shock status) to lose a percentage of their mettle * Lowered the chances further for enemies to use bomb attacks by ~5% more * Lowered the chances of enemies using protection skills by ~10% * Added several new battle end dialogue variations * Updated the battle end loot dialogues to sound more human and less like a game * A few other minor tweaks and changes

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available for download shortly.

A gentle reminder: if you're enjoying the game so far or have critiques you'd like to share, please consider leaving a review for me. This not only helps with much needed visibility, but also gives me important feedback for the game to help it become a better final product. Also, if you have questions, concerns, or requests, please visit the official Chaos Chain Steam Forums or join the official Discord Channel! I've also gone ahead and started an official Patreon Page to help bring in financial support for the game going forward.

For more info on the game, visit the store page below!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1536730/Chaos_Chain/

There's even a demo to try the game out!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2324430/

Stay Alert. Stay Armed. Stay Alive. Don't lose your humanity.

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Cryptic ːCStudiosː