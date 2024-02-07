 Skip to content

Mars First Logistics update for 7 February 2024

Patch v202402071007

Patch v202402071007

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch fixes a few bugs and makes some minor tweaks:

  • Improve performance for vehicles with lots of springs.
  • Fix solar receiver colliders.
  • Make the solar farm crane easier to notice.
  • Fix some tutorial issues.
  • Tweak the positions of some transmitters.
  • Improved rocket and pneumatic cylinder colliders.
  • Fix a bug that prevented entering photo mode while firing rockets with a gamepad.

After a bit of a holiday in January, we're back to working on the next update, which will mainly focus on often-requested features and quality-of-life improvements.

Please keep the feedback coming!

