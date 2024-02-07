Patch v202402071007

This patch fixes a few bugs and makes some minor tweaks:
- Improve performance for vehicles with lots of springs.
- Fix solar receiver colliders.
- Make the solar farm crane easier to notice.
- Fix some tutorial issues.
- Tweak the positions of some transmitters.
- Improved rocket and pneumatic cylinder colliders.
- Fix a bug that prevented entering photo mode while firing rockets with a gamepad.
After a bit of a holiday in January, we're back to working on the next update, which will mainly focus on often-requested features and quality-of-life improvements.
Please keep the feedback coming!
Changed files in this update