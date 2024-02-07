Patch v202402071007

Share · View all patches · Build 13386167 · Last edited 7 February 2024 – 00:13:16 UTC by Wendy

This patch fixes a few bugs and makes some minor tweaks:

Improve performance for vehicles with lots of springs.

Fix solar receiver colliders.

Make the solar farm crane easier to notice.

Fix some tutorial issues.

Tweak the positions of some transmitters.

Improved rocket and pneumatic cylinder colliders.

Fix a bug that prevented entering photo mode while firing rockets with a gamepad.

After a bit of a holiday in January, we're back to working on the next update, which will mainly focus on often-requested features and quality-of-life improvements.

Please keep the feedback coming!