WGW KT 传送门世界 王国传说 Warp Gate World Kingdom Tales update for 6 February 2024
Major update 4.00, adding 32x2+3 challenge levels
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Major update 4.00, adding 32x2+3 challenge levels, you will face attacking enemies from multiple branches, and the field will be a plain with no danger to defend.
Increase the maximum number of troops that players can attack, with a maximum of 50, so it is best to choose to form a 50 person unit.
Mengxin suggests starting with a normal difficulty level, which is already quite challenging.
Added some initial props
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2470371 Depot 2470371
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update