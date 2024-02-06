Major update 4.00, adding 32x2+3 challenge levels, you will face attacking enemies from multiple branches, and the field will be a plain with no danger to defend.

You can enter the challenge level from the stronghold and retreat at any time. Even if you retreat, the rewards obtained from the battle will be retained.

There are 6 teleportation gates and signposts inside the level to investigate the giant dragon slate.

The challenge level is very difficult and requires high equipment from the team, and of course, rewards are also good. Increase the maximum number of troops that players can attack, with a maximum of 50, so it is best to choose to form a 50 person unit.

The minimum number of attackers, excluding auxiliary troops, is one. Mengxin suggests starting with a normal difficulty level, which is already quite challenging.

Difficulties range from 1 to 10, and the attack methods and magic of enemy generals may vary at different levels of difficulty.

11-100 difficulty, only increasing numerical value.

Please refer to the instructions for each difficulty level. Added some initial props

Add more new weapons and armor

Add 5 blessings from the walkers, sell them to earn coins, which will reduce the difficulty of the game. Players can use them at their discretion. We have redesigned the economic system, increased the number of items dropped, and changed some equipment to post war settlement (reducing the number of times players click the mouse)