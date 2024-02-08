v3.1.0 - New Maps & Music + Steam Cloud Saves

Hello everyone!

This update has three major things that I recommend going through, especially the first one! Plus some other stuff!

Steam Cloud

First, the game now supports Steam Auto Cloud, which means your custom maps, scenarios and saves will now be saved into the cloud whenever you close the game. This will allow you to download those same files onto another computer and continue them there.

If you play on multiple devices, I would suggest you start and close the game on the device with your most crucial savefiles and scenarios. This should complete the initial upload process. After this, you might get a warning on other devices that the Steam Cloud is out of sync. If you open the warning and click sync now, it should download your files that you uploaded into the cloud previously. You might not even receive a warning. I you have any concerns about losing any progress on any device, you could backup your save files into another folder, though when I tested it everything went fine.

New Maps & Scenarios

Two new maps & scenarios have been added: Asia and Americas!





Music and Sounds

I'm sure I'm not the only one who feels that the sound effects that occur on events can become a bit too much especially on large maps and high game speeds. I have tried to address this by making it so that sound effects get quieter as you zoom further out of the map. Also made some sounds mute if the corresponding text popup is also disabled. I will try to improve it further in the future. If you had previously set the game sounds to zero then I suggest you try them on again and let me know if this helps somewhat.

Also, NEW MUSIC! It is pretty funny that the simulation you stare at for a long time only had one song on loop, so now there are TWO MORE! Again, if you had your music on mute, take a listen! Here's one sample:

v3.1.0 Full Changelog

Additions

Added 2 new songs that play during the simulation

Added North and South America as a new map and current day scenario

Added Asia as a new map and current day scenario

You can now see red highlights over selected nation's enemy-occupied cores

Added Steam Auto Cloud Support across all platforms

Bugfixes & Improvements