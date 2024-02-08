v3.1.0 - New Maps & Music + Steam Cloud Saves

Hello everyone!
This update has three major things that I recommend going through, especially the first one! Plus some other stuff!
Steam Cloud
First, the game now supports Steam Auto Cloud, which means your custom maps, scenarios and saves will now be saved into the cloud whenever you close the game. This will allow you to download those same files onto another computer and continue them there.
If you play on multiple devices, I would suggest you start and close the game on the device with your most crucial savefiles and scenarios. This should complete the initial upload process. After this, you might get a warning on other devices that the Steam Cloud is out of sync. If you open the warning and click sync now, it should download your files that you uploaded into the cloud previously. You might not even receive a warning. I you have any concerns about losing any progress on any device, you could backup your save files into another folder, though when I tested it everything went fine.
New Maps & Scenarios
Two new maps & scenarios have been added: Asia and Americas!
Music and Sounds
I'm sure I'm not the only one who feels that the sound effects that occur on events can become a bit too much especially on large maps and high game speeds. I have tried to address this by making it so that sound effects get quieter as you zoom further out of the map. Also made some sounds mute if the corresponding text popup is also disabled. I will try to improve it further in the future. If you had previously set the game sounds to zero then I suggest you try them on again and let me know if this helps somewhat.
Also, NEW MUSIC! It is pretty funny that the simulation you stare at for a long time only had one song on loop, so now there are TWO MORE! Again, if you had your music on mute, take a listen! Here's one sample:
v3.1.0 Full Changelog
Additions
- Added 2 new songs that play during the simulation
- Added North and South America as a new map and current day scenario
- Added Asia as a new map and current day scenario
- You can now see red highlights over selected nation's enemy-occupied cores
- Added Steam Auto Cloud Support across all platforms
Bugfixes & Improvements
- Fixed a bug where you if you clicked water or outside map when using some Actions your cursor would get stuck to an action without any nation selected
- Attempted to fix the bug where a normal city sometimes shows nation's name and gold
- Game popup sounds now get quieter the further zoomed out of the map you are
- If text popups for donations or core purchases are turned off, the sound effect will also be silent, unless you manually made the donation
- Further improved performance of revolts
- Fixed Canada's capital in Large World Map Scenario
- On some maps slightly raised suggested nation amounts on random simulation screen
- Reorganized maps & scenarios
- Adjusted Credits
Changed files in this update