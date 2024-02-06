Added birds
Added fish
Added sharks
Added Algae
Retexture of the ocean floor
Changing visibility under water
A searchlight was added to the construction
droid menu translated
Reflections of waves on the bottom of the ocean
Improved handling in water
Added button sounds
Optimization of trees
Optimized application completion
Bug fixes
Deserted "Firefly Islands": Chronicles update for 6 February 2024
