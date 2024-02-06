 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Deserted "Firefly Islands": Chronicles update for 6 February 2024

Patch107

Share · View all patches · Build 13385854 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added birds
Added fish
Added sharks
Added Algae
Retexture of the ocean floor
Changing visibility under water
A searchlight was added to the construction
droid menu translated
Reflections of waves on the bottom of the ocean
Improved handling in water
Added button sounds
Optimization of trees
Optimized application completion
Bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 2539281 Depot 2539281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link