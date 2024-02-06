- Fixed an issue with hidden Achievements
- Fixed Counting of Hit and Total Shots
- Fixed an issue where points and ammo is lost when exiting or restarting a level in the story
Train Chase update for 6 February 2024
Update 2.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
