 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Train Chase update for 6 February 2024

Update 2.5

Share · View all patches · Build 13385743 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue with hidden Achievements
  • Fixed Counting of Hit and Total Shots
  • Fixed an issue where points and ammo is lost when exiting or restarting a level in the story

Changed files in this update

TrainChase-MainGame Depot 477121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link