A Call To Arms

[ ARMS RACE ]
- Added Arms Race to available game modes
- Added maps "Baggage" and "Shoots"
[ WEAPON FINISHES ]
- Introducing the Kilowatt Case, featuring 17 community-designed weapon finishes, and the Kukri Knife with original finishes as a rare special item
- Various bug fixes and tweaks
[ STICKERS ]
- The Ambush Sticker Capsule is now available for purchase
- Added support for flexible sticker placement. Stickers can now be placed at user-specified positions and rotation when applied to weapons
- All weapons now support up to five stickers
- Added a zoom feature during sticker placement to allow for higher precision sticker application
- Various bug fixes and tweaks
[ MUSIC KITS ]
- The NIGHTMODE Music Kit Box is now available for purchase in standard and StatTrak versions
[ ZEUS ]
- Made Zeus reusable in all game modes, after a 30 second recharge delay
- Added support for applying stickers and name tags to the Zeus
- Adjusted the Zeus first person model position
- Added Zeus kill icon to kill cards and post round damage report
[ SMOKE ]
- Smokes now cast shadows
- Rendering and animation have been improved
[ GAMEPLAY ]
- Added a "Refund All" button to the buy menu
- Added a setting to disable first person bullet tracers
- Silencers can now always be reattached regardless of whether detaching them is enabled or not
- Player pings are no longer blocked by invisible geometry
- Various adjustments to sub-tick shooting
- Fixed several cases where players could silently drop down vertical surfaces
- Improved smoothness of sliding along surfaces
- Fixed an issue where collisions between players were jittery
- To ensure loadouts are correct at the beginning of matches, loadout changes are no longer allowed while searching for Premier, Competitive, or Wingman
[ SOUND ]
- Added the option to select an audio input device for VOIP from the audio settings menu
- Added the option to change your microphone threshold (the minimum loudness before we start transmitting audio) from the audio options menu, as well as metering for your current mic loudness
- Added the option to listen to your own microphone from the audio settings menu to hear how you sound
- Replaced the M249 fire sound effect
- Replaced the Zeus charging, charge not available and charge ready states sound effects
- Further reduced occlusion effects
- Minor mix adjustments
- Fixed an issue where some player-centric sounds were being perceived as originating from slightly behind the player
[ NETWORKING ]
- Reduced peeker's advantage in many cases
- The amount of peeker's advantage in the steady state is reduced by 16ms
- Also reduced the frequency of situations that lead to very large peeker's advantage due to excessive command queue depth
- Added cl_ticktiming console command that prints a report breaking down the various sources of latency
- Added an option to buffer server updates and user commands by one or more packets. This can be used to smooth over stuttering due to packet loss, at the expense of increased latency
[ UI ]
- Added support for separate main menu and item inspect background map settings
- Added "Baggage" and "Warehouse" as options for the main menu and item inspect background maps
- In-game team-only chat will now be prefixed with the team (e.g., "[T]" or "[CT]")
- Added 'XP Overload' status which is awarded to players who have earned all of their normal XP during the week (11,166 XP) and reached reduced XP gain. XP Overload status is attached to players' names in scoreboard, main menu, death notices, etc. XP Overload status is awarded for a minimum of one week. Additional tiers of XP Overload status can be unlocked by earning all of the normal XP over multiple consecutive weeks
- Agents with unique end-of-match cheer animations now have unique defeat animations as well. You can disable playing defeat animations for the local player in settings
- Added more accolades to end-of-match
[ MISC ]
- Adjusted the range of CS Ratings allowed to party together in Premier matchmaking
- Fixed a case where high-DPI mice would result in jittery mouse movement
- Minor improvements to animations during demo playback
- Disabled rich presence update when running Steam Client in tournament mode
[ MAPS ]
Inferno:
- Fixed various gaps and adjusted grenade collision to make grenade bounces more predictable
- Adjusted texture blending to improve player visibility
Ancient:
- Adjusted grenade collision on bombsite B ground to make grenade bounces more predictable
Anubis:
- Fixed holes in world at Lower Tunnel
- Fixed collision on all pillars so players can no longer pixel boost
- Fixed collision so utility does not fall out of world on top of structure at T Start
- Fixed missing collision on steps at Street which would allow dropped weapons to fall out of world
- Improved vis at CT spawn
- Fixed invisible boost ledge at Bombsite B
- Fixed various gaps in the world
- Fixed missing collision on stair geo at CT spawn that allowed weapons/bomb to fall out of world
- Fixed missing collision at Fountain that allowed weapons/bomb to fall out of world
- Fixed some doors not generating bullet decals
- Fixed vis issue at Street
Overpass:
- Fixed some collision that was causing unpredictable player movement
Mirage:
- Added collision to prevent bomb becoming unreachable
- Adjusted some collision to prevent a ledge/pixel walk
- Fixed player getting stuck when strafing on Middle Ramp by simplifying geo of floor and wall
- Removed a clip brush from Apartments to improve flash lineups
Nuke:
- Built some collision to prevent bomb from getting stuck behind barrels
- Fixed some disappearing mesh.
- Fixed dynamic shadow clipping on characters at Vending
- Improved clipping in vents
- Fixed bombsite water to have better reflections on low settings
- Fixed vis issue at t-spawn
- Fixed collision on ramp in Bombsite B
- Fixed holes in world
Vertigo:
- Fixed holes in world and other minor geometry bugs
Italy:
- Adjusted some collision to prevent players getting stuck in apartment
Office:
- Fixed a case where players could jump on a wall, fixed a case where players could get stuck if they crouched
A Call To Arms
Arms Race Has Returned!
Grab your guns and brace yourself for a chaotic race to the top. Get two kills with each weapon to reach the final stage, or steal your opponents’ progress with your knife (or now with the Zeus)! Work your way up to the knife stage and earn the final kill to secure the win. Go! Go! Go!
Custom Sticker Placement
Now's your chance to create the perfect craft. Stickers are no longer restricted to a few preset positions—just drag and drop (and even rotate) to get your placement just right. And all weapons now support up to five stickers, so get creative!
The Kilowatt Case
CS2’s first weapon case! Featuring 17 community-designed weapon finishes and the all-new Kukri knife, the Kilowatt Case also introduces a shocking new entry to your loadout options. You’ll be stunned when you see it.
Kukri Knife
Introducing the Kukri knife, now available as a rare special item in the Kilowatt case. Used in traditional rituals such as weddings or stabbings, the Kukri knife features the twelve original knife finishes.
Zeus x27
In addition to getting its first weapon finish in the Kilowatt Case, the Zeus is getting a few other upgrades. It now supports name tags and stickers, and recharges in 30 seconds in all game modes.
Stickers and Music Kits
The weapon case isn’t the only new content dropping today. We're excited to introduce the Ambush Sticker Capsule (featuring 21 community-created stickers) and the NIGHTMODE Music Kit Box (featuring six new Music Kits). Both are now available for purchase in-game.
XP Overload
When you have earned all of the normal weekly XP and have entered reduced XP gain, you'll get something to show for it—an XP Overload icon will appear next to your name in your profile, the scoreboard, and kill-feed—and you'll have at least one week to show it off. For every week you keep your XP-earning streak alive, your XP Overload icon will upgrade.
The Agony of Defeat
Let's face it, losing a match isn't something to celebrate. Agents with unique end-of-match animations now express both the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat.
