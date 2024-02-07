A Call To Arms

[ ARMS RACE ]

Added Arms Race to available game modes

Added maps "Baggage" and "Shoots"

[ WEAPON FINISHES ]

Introducing the Kilowatt Case, featuring 17 community-designed weapon finishes, and the Kukri Knife with original finishes as a rare special item

Various bug fixes and tweaks

[ STICKERS ]

The Ambush Sticker Capsule is now available for purchase

Added support for flexible sticker placement. Stickers can now be placed at user-specified positions and rotation when applied to weapons

All weapons now support up to five stickers

Added a zoom feature during sticker placement to allow for higher precision sticker application

Various bug fixes and tweaks

[ MUSIC KITS ]

The NIGHTMODE Music Kit Box is now available for purchase in standard and StatTrak versions

[ ZEUS ]

Made Zeus reusable in all game modes, after a 30 second recharge delay

Added support for applying stickers and name tags to the Zeus

Adjusted the Zeus first person model position

Added Zeus kill icon to kill cards and post round damage report

[ SMOKE ]

Smokes now cast shadows

Rendering and animation have been improved

[ GAMEPLAY ]

Added a "Refund All" button to the buy menu

Added a setting to disable first person bullet tracers

Silencers can now always be reattached regardless of whether detaching them is enabled or not

Player pings are no longer blocked by invisible geometry

Various adjustments to sub-tick shooting

Fixed several cases where players could silently drop down vertical surfaces

Improved smoothness of sliding along surfaces

Fixed an issue where collisions between players were jittery

To ensure loadouts are correct at the beginning of matches, loadout changes are no longer allowed while searching for Premier, Competitive, or Wingman

[ SOUND ]

Added the option to select an audio input device for VOIP from the audio settings menu

Added the option to change your microphone threshold (the minimum loudness before we start transmitting audio) from the audio options menu, as well as metering for your current mic loudness

Added the option to listen to your own microphone from the audio settings menu to hear how you sound

Replaced the M249 fire sound effect

Replaced the Zeus charging, charge not available and charge ready states sound effects

Further reduced occlusion effects

Minor mix adjustments

Fixed an issue where some player-centric sounds were being perceived as originating from slightly behind the player

[ NETWORKING ]

Reduced peeker's advantage in many cases

The amount of peeker's advantage in the steady state is reduced by 16ms

Also reduced the frequency of situations that lead to very large peeker's advantage due to excessive command queue depth

Added cl_ticktiming console command that prints a report breaking down the various sources of latency

Added an option to buffer server updates and user commands by one or more packets. This can be used to smooth over stuttering due to packet loss, at the expense of increased latency

[ UI ]

Added support for separate main menu and item inspect background map settings

Added "Baggage" and "Warehouse" as options for the main menu and item inspect background maps

In-game team-only chat will now be prefixed with the team (e.g., "[T]" or "[CT]")

Added 'XP Overload' status which is awarded to players who have earned all of their normal XP during the week (11,166 XP) and reached reduced XP gain. XP Overload status is attached to players' names in scoreboard, main menu, death notices, etc. XP Overload status is awarded for a minimum of one week. Additional tiers of XP Overload status can be unlocked by earning all of the normal XP over multiple consecutive weeks

Agents with unique end-of-match cheer animations now have unique defeat animations as well. You can disable playing defeat animations for the local player in settings

Added more accolades to end-of-match

[ MISC ]

Adjusted the range of CS Ratings allowed to party together in Premier matchmaking

Fixed a case where high-DPI mice would result in jittery mouse movement

Minor improvements to animations during demo playback

Disabled rich presence update when running Steam Client in tournament mode

[ MAPS ]

Inferno:

Fixed various gaps and adjusted grenade collision to make grenade bounces more predictable

Adjusted texture blending to improve player visibility

Ancient:

Adjusted grenade collision on bombsite B ground to make grenade bounces more predictable

Anubis:

Fixed holes in world at Lower Tunnel

Fixed collision on all pillars so players can no longer pixel boost

Fixed collision so utility does not fall out of world on top of structure at T Start

Fixed missing collision on steps at Street which would allow dropped weapons to fall out of world

Improved vis at CT spawn

Fixed invisible boost ledge at Bombsite B

Fixed various gaps in the world

Fixed missing collision on stair geo at CT spawn that allowed weapons/bomb to fall out of world

Fixed missing collision at Fountain that allowed weapons/bomb to fall out of world

Fixed some doors not generating bullet decals

Fixed vis issue at Street

Overpass:

Fixed some collision that was causing unpredictable player movement

Mirage:

Added collision to prevent bomb becoming unreachable

Adjusted some collision to prevent a ledge/pixel walk

Fixed player getting stuck when strafing on Middle Ramp by simplifying geo of floor and wall

Removed a clip brush from Apartments to improve flash lineups

Nuke:

Built some collision to prevent bomb from getting stuck behind barrels

Fixed some disappearing mesh.

Fixed dynamic shadow clipping on characters at Vending

Improved clipping in vents

Fixed bombsite water to have better reflections on low settings

Fixed vis issue at t-spawn

Fixed collision on ramp in Bombsite B

Fixed holes in world

Vertigo:

Fixed holes in world and other minor geometry bugs

Italy:

Adjusted some collision to prevent players getting stuck in apartment

Office:

Fixed a case where players could jump on a wall, fixed a case where players could get stuck if they crouched

