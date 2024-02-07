 Skip to content

Shell of a King Playtest update for 7 February 2024

Update 2/7/24

Build 13385729

  • New Major Boss, can be reached by exhausting the archwitch's dialogue, and beating the Archivist, at the wishing pool
  • Sthena remains as an NPC if saved
  • Moby quest icons
  • Some dragon statues should not be killable
  • Add the Eggy
  • Generate grand library bookcases while in main menu

