- New Major Boss, can be reached by exhausting the archwitch's dialogue, and beating the Archivist, at the wishing pool
- Sthena remains as an NPC if saved
- Moby quest icons
- Some dragon statues should not be killable
- Add the Eggy
- Generate grand library bookcases while in main menu
Shell of a King Playtest update for 7 February 2024
Update 2/7/24
Patchnotes via Steam Community
